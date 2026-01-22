Anzeige
22.01.2026
Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging Introduces High-Resolution MIPI Mobile Camera Modules Optimized for Smart Devices, Vision, and Imaging Applications

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc.(Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded vision and AI camera technology, will announce two compact high-resolution MIPI camera modules - LI-OG12B10-MIPI-AF-95D V1.0 and LI-IMX681-MIPI-AF-96D. Designed around leading OmniVision and Sony CMOS image sensors, these mobile camera modules deliver reliable image quality, autofocus capability, and flexible integration for a broad range of intelligent vision applications.

Introduces High-Resolution MIPI Mobile Camera Modules Optimized for Smart Devices, Vision, and Imaging Applications

LI-OG12B10-MIPI-AF-95D V1.0 - Mobile Camera Module for Smart Devices

The LI-OG12B10-MIPI-AF-95D V1.0 is a 12-megapixel autofocus camera module based on the OmniVision OG12B10 CMOS digital image sensor. Featuring a compact and lightweight design, this module is optimized for mobile platforms where high resolution and efficient integration are critical.

Key features:

  • 12MP resolution (4032 × 3024)
  • MIPI CSI-2 interface for high-speed data transmission
  • VCM autofocus supporting flexible focus control
  • Approx. 95° diagonal field of view
  • Compact module form factor suitable for space-constrained designs

This camera module is well suited for mobile smart cameras and smart glasses, enabling high-quality image capture in next-generation wearable and portable vision devices.

LI-IMX681-MIPI-AF-96D - Versatile Vision Camera Module

The LI-IMX681-MIPI-AF-96D integrates the Sony IMX681 12.19-megapixel CMOS image sensor, delivering stable imaging performance and consistent image quality for a wide range of vision-based applications.

Key features:

  • 12.19MP resolution (4032 × 3024)
  • MIPI CSI-2 interface for efficient system integration
  • VCM autofocus for reliable focus performance
  • Approx. 96° diagonal field of view
  • Compact and lightweight module design

The LI-IMX681-MIPI-AF-96D is designed for surveillance cameras, video conferencing systems, machine vision, as well as 3D and stereo imaging applications, where high resolution, repeatable performance, and integration flexibility are required.

Integration and Design Support

Both camera modules output RAW image data via standard MIPI CSI-2 interfaces, enabling flexible ISP configuration and image processing. Backed by Leopard Imaging's camera tuning, customization, and engineering support, these modules help customers accelerate development and deployment of vision-enabled products.

Applications

Together, the LI-OG12B10-MIPI-AF-95D V1.0 and LI-IMX681-MIPI-AF-96D strengthen Leopard Imaging's mobile camera module lineup, addressing the need for compact, high-resolution imaging solutions across evolving embedded vision platforms. These modules support scalable system design and highlight Leopard Imaging's continued focus on sensor-optimized camera development for next-generation intelligent imaging systems.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

marketing@leopardimaging.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865716/MIPI_Mobile_Camera.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-introduces-high-resolution-mipi-mobile-camera-modules-optimized-for-smart-devices-vision-and-imaging-applications-302666044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
