23.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority:

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
23-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

23/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                               Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
4.125% Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 Debt and debt-like  US4581X0EX25 --  
each and integral multiples thereof)                       securities 

Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC 
 
L&G MSCI World Mid Cap UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating ETF Shares of No Par Value;  Open-ended investment IE000DPO6LM8 --  
fully paid                                    companies 

Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC 
 
HSBC PLUS World Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par  Open-ended investment IE000T52YWD9 --  
Value; fully paid                                 companies 
 
 
HSBC PLUS Emerging Markets Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares Open-ended investment IE000RN4ORI2 --  
of No Par Value; fully paid                            companies 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
3.500% Social Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like  US45950KDQ04 --  
USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof)                  securities 

Issuer Name: Ukraine, represented by the Minister of Finance 
 
Step- Up C Notes due 01/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and debt-like  XS3261834314 --  
USD1,000 each and in integral multiples of USD1 in excess thereof)        securities 

Issuer Name: OPEC Fund for International Development 
 
4.00% Notes due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
                                         Debt and debt-like  XS3277023944 --  
                                       securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 
 
4.00% Notes due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
                                         Debt and debt-like  US683483AD38 --  
                                       securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like  XS3278776318 --  
bearer of denominations of USD200,000 each)                    securities 
 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 23/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and debt-like  XS3276167650 --  
denominations of USD1,000,000 each)                        securities 
 
 
Zero Coupon  Callable Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and debt-like  XS3278799526 --  
denominations of USD100,000 each)                         securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Weichai Power Co.,   Debt and debt-like  GB00BTDGRW84 --  
Ltd. due 23/07/2027                                securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of  Securitised      XS3179014967 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of  Securitised      XS3179058071 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 415900 
EQS News ID:  2264764 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264764&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
