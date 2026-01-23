DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 23-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.125% Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 Debt and debt-like US4581X0EX25 -- each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC L&G MSCI World Mid Cap UCITS ETF - USD Accumulating ETF Shares of No Par Value; Open-ended investment IE000DPO6LM8 -- fully paid companies Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC HSBC PLUS World Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended investment IE000T52YWD9 -- Value; fully paid companies HSBC PLUS Emerging Markets Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares Open-ended investment IE000RN4ORI2 -- of No Par Value; fully paid companies Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 3.500% Social Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US45950KDQ04 -- USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Ukraine, represented by the Minister of Finance Step- Up C Notes due 01/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3261834314 -- USD1,000 each and in integral multiples of USD1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: OPEC Fund for International Development 4.00% Notes due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3277023944 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 4.00% Notes due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like US683483AD38 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS3278776318 -- bearer of denominations of USD200,000 each) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 23/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3276167650 -- denominations of USD1,000,000 each) securities Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 23/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3278799526 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Weichai Power Co., Debt and debt-like GB00BTDGRW84 -- Ltd. due 23/07/2027 securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3179014967 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 23/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3179058071 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

