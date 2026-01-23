Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inside the Computing Power Behind Spatial Filmmaking: Hugh Hou Goes Hands-On at GIGABYTE Suite During CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, VR filmmaker and educator Hugh Hou led a live spatial computing demonstration inside the GIGABYTE suite, showing how immersive video is created in real production environments, not in theory or controlled lab conditions.

Inside the Computing Power Behind Spatial Filmmaking: Hugh Hou Goes Hands-On at GIGABYTE Suite During CES 2026

The session gave attendees a close look at a complete spatial filmmaking pipeline, from capture through post-production and final playback. Instead of relying on pre-rendered content, the workflow was executed live on the show floor, reflecting the same processes used in commercial XR projects and placing clear demands on system stability, performance consistency, and thermal reliability. The experience culminated with attendees viewing a two-minute spatial film trailer across Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and the newly launched Galaxy XR headsets, alongside a 3D tablet display offering an additional 180-degree viewing option.

Where AI Fits Into Real Creative Workflows

AI was presented not as a feature highlight, but as a practical tool embedded into everyday editing tasks. During the demo, AI-assisted enhancement, tracking, and preview processes helped speed up iteration without interrupting creative flow.

Footage captured on cinema-grade immersive cameras moved through industry-standard software including Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. AI-based upscaling, noise reduction, and detail refinement were applied to meet the visual requirements of immersive VR, where any artifact or softness becomes immediately noticeable across a 360-degree viewing environment.

Why Platform Design Matters for Spatial Computing

Supporting the entire workflow was a custom-built GIGABYTE AI PC designed specifically for sustained spatial video workloads. The system combined an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with a Radeon AI PRO R9700 AI TOP GPU, providing the memory bandwidth and continuous AI performance required for real-time 8K spatial video playback and rendering. Equally critical, the X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE motherboard delivered stable power and signal integrity, allowing the workflow to run predictably throughout the live demonstration.

The experience concluded with attendees viewing a finished spatial film trailer across Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and Galaxy XR devices.

By enabling a demanding spatial filmmaking workflow to operate live and repeatedly at CES, GIGABYTE demonstrated how platform-level system design turns complex immersive production into something creators can rely on, not just experiment with.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867281/Inside_Computing_Power_Behind_Spatial_Filmmaking_Hugh_Hou_Goes_Hands_On.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-the-computing-power-behind-spatial-filmmaking-hugh-hou-goes-hands-on-at-gigabyte-suite-during-ces-2026-302668677.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.