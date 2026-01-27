Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Full-service creative agency Colormatics has been awarded a Silver honor in the January DesignRush Design Awards, recognized for its holiday campaign featuring Helmer Noel's performance of "This Christmas."

A still from Colormatics' holiday video featuring Helmer Noel | Source: YouTube | Colormatics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/281782_3dfc1c2d14510989_001full.jpg

Produced for Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU), the video celebrates community, authenticity, and the emotional heart of the holiday season, using split-screen visuals, contrasting color tones, and subtle snowfall effects to elevate Noel's soulful rendition.

The creative approach leaned into intimate production choices: split-screen layouts that showcased each performer's emotion, a muted color palette to reflect both joy and introspection, and clean, understated typography to enhance the performance without distraction.

Praised by DesignRush editors for its emotional resonance and simplicity, the video exemplifies Colormatics' approach to high-impact, human-first storytelling.

"This recognition speaks to the power of restraint and authenticity in creative work," said Chris Marcus, co-Founder and CEO of Colormatics. "The goal was never to overproduce the moment, but to create space for emotion to come through naturally. It's rewarding to see that approach resonate with both audiences and industry judges."



This first-time Silver win joins two prior Gold Design Awards, reinforcing the agency's reputation for delivering standout creative.

With offices in Spokane and Austin, Colormatics provides end-to-end video production services, from strategy and concept to final delivery, at a fraction of the typical cost.

To learn more about Colormatics' video production services, visit: https://www.colormatics.com/services/.



About Colormatics

In an era of shrinking attention spans, Colormatics helps brands break through with video-first storytelling. As a video-led creative agency, Colormatics blends insights, creative, and media strategy to deliver campaigns that inspire, engage, and drive measurable results.



About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.



Media Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281782

Source: DesignRush