Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
The Future Minerals Forum: 5th Future Minerals Forum Concludes with 21,500 Attendees, Agreements Worth USD 26.6 Billion

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the successful conclusion of the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), with a record attendance of 21,500 participants, including investment leaders, heads of major mining companies, experts, and technical specialists from around the world.

Ministers from more than 100 governments and 59 international organizations gather for the 5th Ministerial Roundtable in Riyadh, advancing global cooperation on responsible mineral supply chains. January 13, 2026.

The Forum, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from January 13 to 15, 2026, witnessed the signing of 132 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding totaling USD 26.6 billion. These covered critical areas including exploration and mining, financing, research and development, innovation, sustainability, value-added supply chains, and mining industries.

In his closing remarks, His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, noted that the unprecedented momentum witnessed reflects progress across the broader global mining ecosystem. He emphasized that within five years, the Forum has advanced at a remarkable pace, becoming a shared cause for all stakeholders and laying the foundation for year-round collaboration.

Alkhorayef highlighted that real progress is linked to accelerating the adoption of mining technologies as a key driver of growth. He noted the Kingdom's efforts to reform its regulatory framework and improve the investment environment by reviewing procedures, updating regulations, streamlining licensing processes, providing accessible geological data, and launching incentive programs to support exploration and attract partners across the entire value chain.

Over three days, more than 450 speakers - including ministers, government representatives, and industry experts - explored investment partnerships, community development, new mining projects, AI-enabled decision-making, and integrating local economies into the mining value chain.

The international exhibition featured 274 exhibitors and 13 official country pavilions from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, and Mauritania. The exhibition was organized across four zones: heavy machinery and equipment, cutting-edge technology innovations, major global companies, and junior exploration companies.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), launched in 2022, is the world's premier platform for the minerals industry. FMF brings together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to shape the future of the minerals industry. Through the Ministerial Roundtable, conference, and exhibition, the global conversation on minerals takes center stage, driving innovation and collaboration toward a sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870686/Future_of_Minerals_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5th-future-minerals-forum-concludes-with-21-500-attendees-agreements-worth-usd-26-6-billion-302671421.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
