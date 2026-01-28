C O R R E C T I O N -- ARCOS

In the news release, Arcos and OverIT Announce Integration and Distribution Partnership to Streamline Utility Field Operations, issued 27-Jan-2026 by ARCOS over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company a change has been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Arcos and OverIT Announce Integration and Distribution Partnership to Streamline Utility Field Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio and MILAN, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcos LLC, a leading provider of utility resource management and work execution software, and OverIT, a global leader in field service management (FSM) solutions, announced today a strategic integration and distribution partnership designed to help utilities simplify operations, reduce system fragmentation, and improve field execution across daily work and event response.

The partnership brings together OverIT's enterprise-grade FSM platform with Arcos' purpose-built solutions for utility crew coordination, work execution, and field communications. Together, the companies will deliver a more connected, end-to-end operational workflow-from initial work request and planning through field execution, restoration, and customer resolution.

Utilities today face growing pressure to modernize grid operations, respond faster to outages, and deliver a consistent customer experience-while managing aging infrastructure, workforce constraints, and increasingly complex work types. At the same time, many utilities rely on disconnected systems across work management, field service, and crew operations, creating inefficiencies, blind spots, and manual handoffs.

By integrating their platforms, Arcos and OverIT aim to reduce these operational gaps by improving visibility, coordination, and data flow across field crews, contractors, and back-office teams. The integrated solutions support a wide range of utility workflows, grid maintenance, vegetation and asset management, and event response; helping utilities execute work more efficiently and safely, while improving reliability and customer satisfaction, ultimately helping utilities achieve successful rate cases.

"Utilities need modern, flexible platforms that work together-not more disconnected tools," said Paolo Bergamo, CEO of OverIT. "Arcos' leadership in North America, combined with OverIT's one in EMEA, creates an opportunity to scale our impact and deliver significant value to utility customers as they face growing operational and environmental challenges."

"Arcos and OverIT share a common focus on supporting the people and processes that keep critical infrastructure running," said Paul Bernard, CEO of Arcos. "By integrating our work execution and crew management solutions with OverIT's FSM platform, we're enabling utilities to better connect planning, dispatch, and field execution-resulting in faster response times, improved safety, and a more consistent experience for customers."

In addition to developing integrations, Arcos will also serve as a distribution partner for OverIT's software solutions in the United States and Canada, expanding access to OverIT's FSM capabilities for North American utilities through Arcos' established industry relationships and utility-focused expertise.

To learn more about the partnership and integrated solutions, visit www.arcos-inc.com or www.overit.ai .

About OverIT

OverIT is a leading Field Service Management software provider with over 25 years of expertise, solving complex use cases in enterprise businesses globally. Over 200 clients are increasing daily efficiencies in linear asset industries (Power & Utility, Telco, Oil & Gas, and Transportation), with over 200,000s of field workers being dispatched daily, and leveraging geospatial and field collaboration capabilities in their mission-critical operations. Its cutting-edge technology and our ability to deliver at scale is backed by Bain Capital and Renaissance Partners. OverIT is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations (Gartner, IDC) as a leading FSM and Mobile WFM vendor. To learn more, visit www.overit.ai .

About Arcos

Arcos is the leading purpose-built, connected platform for utility work execution and resource management, helping critical infrastructure organizations plan, mobilize, and coordinate the people and work that keep communities running. Through the Arcos OnCommand Suite, utilities connect daily operations and emergency response-bringing together damage assessment and restoration, vegetation management, crew and contractor coordination, and field execution from planning and dispatch through execution, reporting, and recovery.

Trusted by more than 200 utilities, Arcos enables organizations to manage blue-sky and gray-sky operations by integrating with disparate systems to drive real-time situational awareness across connected systems. By connecting work execution with resource availability and real-time field insight, Arcos helps utilities operate more safely, restore service faster, reduce costs, and act with confidence when it matters most. Learn more at www.arcos-inc.com .

