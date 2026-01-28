DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067299375 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 4.375% Notes due 27/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 Debt and debt-like XS3280972228 -- securities in excess thereof) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable 5.375% Notes due 27/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3281847023 -- USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry - GBP Daily Hedged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3246964079 -- securities

