Dow Jones News
28.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
28-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

28/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to  securities     XS2067299375 --  
and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
4.375% Notes due 27/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 
each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 
                                           Debt and debt-like XS3280972228 --  
                                         securities 
 
in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Callable 5.375% Notes due 27/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like XS3281847023 --  
USD1,000,000 each)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry - GBP Daily Hedged Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS3246964079 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416336 
EQS News ID:  2266896 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266896&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
