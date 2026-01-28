Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jan-2026 / 18:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 55,075 Highest price paid per share: 175.80p Lowest price paid per share: 171.60p 174.2371p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,124,314 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 174.2371p 55,075

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 465 175.80 08:19:19 00372718885TRLO1 XLON 468 175.80 08:36:16 00372737007TRLO1 XLON 483 175.60 08:36:20 00372737069TRLO1 XLON 455 174.00 08:38:52 00372739480TRLO1 XLON 459 173.40 08:57:51 00372753110TRLO1 XLON 449 173.60 09:22:35 00372775151TRLO1 XLON 398 173.80 10:01:01 00372822817TRLO1 XLON 447 173.80 10:02:26 00372822913TRLO1 XLON 468 173.60 10:02:26 00372822914TRLO1 XLON 462 174.00 10:20:25 00372823651TRLO1 XLON 468 173.60 10:20:36 00372823661TRLO1 XLON 256 174.00 10:20:52 00372823692TRLO1 XLON 193 174.00 10:20:52 00372823693TRLO1 XLON 461 173.80 11:47:15 00372828311TRLO1 XLON 129 174.00 11:47:15 00372828312TRLO1 XLON 461 173.80 11:47:15 00372828313TRLO1 XLON 138 174.00 11:52:42 00372828514TRLO1 XLON 34 174.00 11:52:42 00372828515TRLO1 XLON 171 174.00 11:52:42 00372828516TRLO1 XLON 205 174.00 11:52:42 00372828517TRLO1 XLON 282 174.00 11:52:42 00372828518TRLO1 XLON 440 173.80 11:52:42 00372828519TRLO1 XLON 67 174.20 11:54:17 00372828571TRLO1 XLON 469 174.00 11:54:17 00372828572TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 11:54:17 00372828573TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 12:10:07 00372829076TRLO1 XLON 195 174.00 12:10:07 00372829077TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 12:10:07 00372829078TRLO1 XLON 282 174.00 12:10:07 00372829079TRLO1 XLON 110 174.20 12:10:07 00372829080TRLO1 XLON 1333 174.00 12:10:14 00372829088TRLO1 XLON 1373 173.80 12:10:14 00372829089TRLO1 XLON 80 173.60 12:12:29 00372829221TRLO1 XLON 45 173.80 12:15:13 00372829330TRLO1 XLON 413 173.80 12:16:10 00372829400TRLO1 XLON 454 174.00 12:22:33 00372829680TRLO1 XLON 130 173.80 12:32:43 00372830016TRLO1 XLON 159 174.00 12:46:24 00372830506TRLO1 XLON 230 174.20 12:46:24 00372830507TRLO1 XLON 1000 174.20 12:46:24 00372830508TRLO1 XLON 582 174.20 12:46:24 00372830509TRLO1 XLON 478 175.20 13:23:17 00372832395TRLO1 XLON 300 175.20 13:26:45 00372832655TRLO1 XLON 177 175.20 13:26:45 00372832656TRLO1 XLON 300 175.00 13:27:13 00372832664TRLO1 XLON 177 175.00 13:27:13 00372832665TRLO1 XLON 346 174.60 13:27:15 00372832666TRLO1 XLON 440 175.20 13:47:48 00372833313TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833575TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833576TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833577TRLO1 XLON 385 175.60 13:52:28 00372833578TRLO1 XLON 427 175.60 13:52:28 00372833579TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833580TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833581TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833582TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833583TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833584TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833585TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833586TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833587TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833588TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833589TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833590TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833591TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833592TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833593TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833594TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833595TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833596TRLO1 XLON 351 175.60 13:52:28 00372833597TRLO1 XLON 170 175.60 13:52:40 00372833613TRLO1 XLON 520 175.60 13:52:46 00372833629TRLO1 XLON 3 175.60 13:52:46 00372833630TRLO1 XLON 963 175.20 13:52:54 00372833632TRLO1 XLON 465 175.40 13:53:24 00372833662TRLO1 XLON 155 175.40 13:53:37 00372833697TRLO1 XLON 287 175.40 13:53:37 00372833698TRLO1 XLON 45 175.40 13:53:52 00372833721TRLO1 XLON 394 175.40 13:53:54 00372833723TRLO1 XLON 73 175.40 13:53:54 00372833724TRLO1 XLON 440 175.00 13:55:54 00372833802TRLO1 XLON 467 174.80 13:56:14 00372833809TRLO1 XLON 475 174.60 13:56:56 00372833822TRLO1 XLON 461 174.20 14:05:48 00372834313TRLO1 XLON 465 174.20 14:08:35 00372834446TRLO1 XLON 466 173.80 14:10:13 00372834531TRLO1 XLON 207 173.60 14:11:13 00372834571TRLO1 XLON 273 173.60 14:11:13 00372834572TRLO1 XLON 449 173.80 14:11:14 00372834576TRLO1 XLON 376 173.80 14:11:14 00372834577TRLO1 XLON 481 173.60 14:14:13 00372834695TRLO1 XLON 533 173.80 14:17:00 00372834854TRLO1 XLON 186 174.00 14:22:01 00372835131TRLO1 XLON 156 174.00 14:22:01 00372835132TRLO1 XLON 1 174.00 14:22:03 00372835134TRLO1 XLON 445 173.80 14:25:13 00372835369TRLO1 XLON 292 173.60 14:27:15 00372835576TRLO1 XLON 161 173.60 14:27:15 00372835577TRLO1 XLON 470 173.60 14:31:58 00372836256TRLO1 XLON 449 173.60 14:33:39 00372836398TRLO1 XLON 464 173.60 14:41:16 00372836941TRLO1 XLON 534 173.80 14:42:39 00372837033TRLO1 XLON 71 173.80 14:42:39 00372837034TRLO1 XLON 460 173.60 14:42:39 00372837035TRLO1 XLON 460 173.60 14:42:39 00372837036TRLO1 XLON 454 173.40 14:42:48 00372837044TRLO1 XLON 454 173.00 14:42:48 00372837045TRLO1 XLON 455 173.00 14:42:48 00372837047TRLO1 XLON 80 172.60 14:43:08 00372837060TRLO1 XLON 697 173.40 14:47:42 00372837346TRLO1 XLON 535 173.40 14:47:42 00372837347TRLO1 XLON 944 173.40 14:47:42 00372837348TRLO1 XLON 452 173.60 15:04:06 00372838555TRLO1 XLON 1852 173.80 15:19:40 00372839728TRLO1 XLON 1826 173.60 15:19:44 00372839731TRLO1 XLON 447 173.60 15:41:16 00372841045TRLO1 XLON 274 173.80 15:54:45 00372841904TRLO1 XLON 31 173.60 15:55:44 00372841991TRLO1 XLON 478 173.20 15:55:44 00372841992TRLO1 XLON 479 173.00 15:55:45 00372841994TRLO1 XLON 458 172.80 15:55:47 00372841996TRLO1 XLON 142 172.80 15:55:51 00372842016TRLO1 XLON 290 172.80 15:55:51 00372842017TRLO1 XLON 67 173.00 15:56:45 00372842066TRLO1 XLON 469 172.40 16:13:59 00372843308TRLO1 XLON 468 172.40 16:13:59 00372843309TRLO1 XLON 311 172.40 16:14:53 00372843411TRLO1 XLON 392 172.40 16:16:03 00372843514TRLO1 XLON 483 171.60 16:19:03 00372843854TRLO1 XLON 185 171.80 16:19:03 00372843855TRLO1 XLON 300 171.80 16:19:03 00372843856TRLO1 XLON 319 172.00 16:19:03 00372843857TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 416476 EQS News ID: 2267640 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267640&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)