Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 09:12 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pillars of Change Media: 'Pride This Way' Vodcast Opens Doors to World's Biggest Kiki

UK Pride Icon Soraya Maps Queer Joy & Resilience Way Beyond the Rainbow

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillars of Change Media officially announces the launch of Pride This Way, an immersive travel and culture podcast designed to be the definitive plus-one for global travellers. Hosted by UK Pride icon Soraya Vivian, Pride This Way is the first globe-trotting Pride vodcast-slash-podcast powered by years of Soraya's VIP access. The show is committed to sharing both the glitter and the grit-documenting what Pride costs its community while serving club-ready joy, backstage tea and unfiltered moments around the world.

Pillars of Change Media (POC) is a purpose-driven content studio where storytelling meets systemic action.

From the pilot in Soraya's hometown of Yorkshire to the 2026 season climax at Winter Pride in Maspalomas, Pride This Way captures the unique frequency of the LGBTQ+ movement. Produced in partnership with Jack Horlock of the UK agency Horlock House, Ltd, every episode feels like a fluid DJ set spun by an icon with main character energy who knows everyone-and mixes high-octane joy with raw storytelling.

"We're going a lot deeper than just parades with Pride This Way," says Soraya. "You'll meet the fam, the history, and the sheer strength that ties us together. Every episode doesn't just throw you into the noise and colour-it shows you the heart underneath all that sparkle."

The 2026 season of Pride This Way serves a fierce schedule of global broadcasts (subject to change):

  • United States: Miami Beach, Houston, Provincetown, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.
  • United Kingdom: London, Birmingham, York, Blackpool, Leeds, and Manchester.
  • Europe & Beyond: Geneva, Ibiza, Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, Reykjavik, and Maspalomas.

"I founded Horlock House to bring together brands, talent and festivals that actively support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community," said Horlock. "We are committed to authenticity and driving positive awareness. This partnership allows us to scale our global advocacy, turning immersive storytelling into tangible support for all communities."

"This show is a direct transmission from the heart of the global scene," said Mandy Goldberg, Pride This Way producer who has previously worked with The Washington Post, MediaCom and The Economist. "We're dedicated to opening doors to inclusive celebrations and enabling the kind of visibility that transforms how people see the world."

ABOUT PILLARS OF CHANGE MEDIA
By integrating philanthropy into its core business model, POC turns audience engagement into essential resources for the communities and organizations at the heart of social movements. Discover more at PillarsOfChange.com.

ABOUT HORLOCK HOUSE
Led by cultural ambassador Jack Horlock, UK-based Horlock House builds powerful Pride partnerships that unite brands committed to authentic advocacy with LGBTQ+ artists and communities across Europe. Through collaborations with Coca-Cola, Heineken, L'Oréal, BMW, Neutrogena, Unilever, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Horlock House connects brands to Pride events in meaningful ways that align purpose with profit. To learn more, visit HorlockHouse.com.

Media Contact: tmrmedia@pillarsofchangemedia.com

Pride This Way Hosted by Soraya

Soraya Vivian, is the host of Pride This Way and an LGBTQ+ vocalist and Pride advocate, known for her powerful performances and advocacy work in the LGBTQ+ community.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870933/Pillars_of_Change_Media_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870932/Pride_This_Way_Hosted_by_Soraya_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870934/Pillars_of_Change_Media___Soraya_Vivian___Host.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pride-this-way-vodcast-opens-doors-to-worlds-biggest-kiki-302672363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.