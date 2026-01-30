DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jan-2026 / 17:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 30 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,217 Highest price paid per share: 169.80p Lowest price paid per share: 163.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 165.9902p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,253,53 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,488,045 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,488,045 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 165.9902p 64,217

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 468 169.80 08:05:08 00373554176TRLO1 XLON 466 168.20 08:08:51 00373561492TRLO1 XLON 57 169.00 08:08:51 00373561493TRLO1 XLON 528 169.60 08:08:51 00373561494TRLO1 XLON 466 168.20 08:08:51 00373561495TRLO1 XLON 449 167.60 08:10:13 00373564830TRLO1 XLON 469 167.40 08:16:05 00373576667TRLO1 XLON 453 167.00 08:16:30 00373577417TRLO1 XLON 437 167.20 08:24:57 00373591802TRLO1 XLON 458 167.00 08:27:02 00373595768TRLO1 XLON 461 166.80 08:27:02 00373595769TRLO1 XLON 81 167.60 08:54:28 00373646543TRLO1 XLON 602 167.60 08:54:28 00373646544TRLO1 XLON 94 167.60 08:54:28 00373646545TRLO1 XLON 921 167.60 09:18:42 00373694581TRLO1 XLON 116 167.60 09:18:45 00373694669TRLO1 XLON 381 167.60 09:18:45 00373694670TRLO1 XLON 868 167.20 09:18:48 00373694772TRLO1 XLON 930 167.00 09:18:51 00373694854TRLO1 XLON 286 167.20 09:20:46 00373698451TRLO1 XLON 58 167.20 09:20:46 00373698452TRLO1 XLON 460 166.80 09:20:53 00373698620TRLO1 XLON 449 167.20 09:31:06 00373721559TRLO1 XLON 449 167.20 09:37:05 00373734302TRLO1 XLON 449 166.80 09:40:13 00373741239TRLO1 XLON 433 166.80 09:45:39 00373755643TRLO1 XLON 454 166.40 09:51:53 00373773811TRLO1 XLON 465 166.20 10:21:32 00373788555TRLO1 XLON 54 166.20 10:21:35 00373788557TRLO1 XLON 72 166.00 10:21:36 00373788558TRLO1 XLON 373 166.00 10:21:36 00373788559TRLO1 XLON 117 166.20 10:24:24 00373788712TRLO1 XLON 60 166.20 10:24:24 00373788713TRLO1 XLON 599 166.20 10:24:24 00373788714TRLO1 XLON 474 166.20 10:24:24 00373788715TRLO1 XLON 80 166.20 10:25:22 00373788752TRLO1 XLON 121 166.20 10:25:22 00373788753TRLO1 XLON 57 166.20 10:28:07 00373788891TRLO1 XLON 53 166.20 10:28:57 00373788959TRLO1 XLON 1678 166.60 10:34:00 00373789190TRLO1 XLON 438 166.60 10:35:26 00373789546TRLO1 XLON 446 167.20 10:39:50 00373789800TRLO1 XLON 454 167.20 10:39:58 00373789808TRLO1 XLON 454 167.00 10:40:58 00373789844TRLO1 XLON 454 167.00 10:40:58 00373789845TRLO1 XLON 467 166.80 10:41:00 00373789846TRLO1 XLON 393 166.60 10:46:01 00373790445TRLO1 XLON 393 166.60 10:48:52 00373790809TRLO1 XLON 40 166.60 10:48:52 00373790810TRLO1 XLON 1 166.60 10:49:18 00373790840TRLO1 XLON 43 166.60 10:55:18 00373791162TRLO1 XLON 404 166.60 10:55:18 00373791163TRLO1 XLON 1 166.60 10:55:18 00373791164TRLO1 XLON 445 166.40 10:58:42 00373791306TRLO1 XLON 915 166.60 11:07:49 00373791715TRLO1 XLON 475 166.80 11:19:34 00373792221TRLO1 XLON 475 166.80 11:27:17 00373792546TRLO1 XLON 477 166.80 11:28:01 00373792567TRLO1 XLON 483 166.80 11:28:31 00373792577TRLO1 XLON 950 166.60 11:29:38 00373792635TRLO1 XLON 865 166.40 11:29:38 00373792636TRLO1 XLON 865 166.20 11:31:06 00373792693TRLO1 XLON 433 166.20 11:31:06 00373792694TRLO1 XLON 438 166.20 11:49:18 00373793315TRLO1 XLON 462 166.00 11:52:41 00373793413TRLO1 XLON 445 165.80 12:25:32 00373794786TRLO1 XLON 462 165.60 12:26:30 00373794816TRLO1 XLON 449 165.40 12:28:24 00373794875TRLO1 XLON 469 165.40 12:28:56 00373794887TRLO1 XLON

