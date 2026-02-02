Today marks the debut of Current Chemicals, Inc. (CCI) as a fully independent U.S.-based specialty materials manufacturer. Backed by strategic investor Momentum Global Ventures, CCI is charting a bold new path as a trusted partner for materials innovation, custom chemistry, and U.S.-based downstream manufacturing of rare earths and critical materials.

The partnership between U.S.-based CCI and Netherlands-based Momentum Global Ventures reflects a strengthening transatlantic alliance at a pivotal moment for global supply chains. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to secure, reliable, and innovation-driven materials infrastructure.

Originally the chemical division of GE Lighting, the team behind CCI has served as the quiet force behind groundbreaking technologies for more than 75 years, developing processes and manufacturing advanced materials for displays, lighting, energy storage, and more. As an independent company, CCI is poised to expand its impact across industries demanding secure, scalable, and innovative specialty materials.

"We're a scale-up partner," said Bill Cohen, CEO of CCI. "Our seasoned team has decades of experience navigating the critical gap between discovery and production, where ideas often stall. With the agility of a startup and advanced facilities, we help innovators turn their ideas into production-ready materials that power our world."

With a 250,000 square-foot facility in Cleveland, Ohio and capabilities ranging from gram-scale prototyping to full-scale production, CCI is a trusted custom chemistry partner for mission-critical projects that require process innovation. The company specializes in phosphors and advanced organic and inorganic materials.

It is rapidly expanding its role in the rare earth and critical materials supply chain across sectors such as electric vehicles, wind energy, advanced displays, and defense-adjacent technologies strengthening domestic supply chain resilience and reducing dependence on concentrated foreign sources. CCI's strategy is to transform from a typical "manufacturer" to a "strategic infrastructure participant."

Momentum Global Ventures is actively building a transatlantic advanced materials platform. With investments spanning specialty nanomaterials and luminescent technologies including Seaborough, CCI becomes a cornerstone of a broader strategy to accelerate commercialization of next-generation materials across markets.

"Current Chemicals has tremendous growth potential thanks to its rare combination of legacy expertise, custom chemistry capabilities, and secure U.S.-based operations," said Pieter Six, Investment Director at Momentum Global Ventures. "As an independent company, they can now offer even more agility and value to partners navigating high-stakes challenges in innovation, supply chain security, and advanced manufacturing."

About Current Chemicals, Inc.

Current Chemicals, Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty materials manufacturer that partners with innovators to create custom chemistries. Backed by 75+ years of expertise in phosphors, rare earths, and critical materials, CCI takes ideas from lab to large-scale production to power technologies such as luminescent displays, EV motors, and wind turbines. With deep process know-how and a collaborative spirit, CCI helps customers overcome the "valley of death" between innovation and commercialization.

Visit currentchemicals.com to learn more.

