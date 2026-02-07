Anzeige
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
WKN: A0B6V4 | ISIN: CA1348011091 | Ticker-Symbol: C6U
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 19:55
7,500 Euro
+2,04 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,70013:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC7,500+2,04 %
WAYLAND GROUP CORP--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.