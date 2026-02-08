Anzeige
08.02.2026
C O R R E C T I O N -- droppRWA

In the news release, His Excellency Al-Hogail Sponsors the Kingdom's First Ever Tokenized Property Title Deed Transfer Utilizing droppRWA's Technology Infrastructure, issued Feb. 4, 2026 by droppRWA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company to disregard the photo sent with the release originally. The complete, corrected release follows:

His Excellency Al-Hogail Sponsors the Kingdom's First Ever Tokenized Property Title Deed Transfer Utilizing droppRWA's Technology Infrastructure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 4 February 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today witnessed the completion of its first-ever tokenized property title deed transfer. The transaction was carried out through a collaboration between droppRWA and the Real Estate Registry (RER), utilizing only droppRWA's sovereign technology infrastructure.

droppRWA Logo

The transaction was executed through a fully integrated sovereign digital infrastructure encompassing a tokenization standard, stable settlement rails, compliance logic, an issuance framework and a delivery-versus-payment mechanism. This reflects the role of advanced technologies in supporting the digital transformation of the real estate sector and aligning it with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The transaction was executed between the National Housing Company (NHC), the government developer of affordable housing solutions and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), within the PropTech Sandbox environment overseen by the General Authority for Real Estate (REGA).

The successful pilot demonstrated the potential to reduce settlement complexity and accelerate the certainty of real estate transactions, while maintaining regulatory oversight and supervision. A digital token (tokenized deed) representing the property title deed was linked to the RER's official registry, alongside the issuance of a separate token representing a transferable ownership interest. Compliance rules were encoded into the ownership transfer logic and settlement was executed securely and simultaneously through stable delivery-versus-payment mechanisms.

His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, emphasized that the integration of trust, law and technology has enabled a qualitative leap in the management of real estate assets, noting that this milestone highlights the sector's ability to keep pace with digital transformation and open new horizons for investment.

This achievement preserves the role of the Real Estate Registry as the official and trusted source of data, supports affordable housing programs, strengthens institutional investment flows and enhances the attractiveness of the Saudi real estate market for foreign direct investment, within clear digital frameworks aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Both the Real Estate Registry and droppRWA are expected to publish a technical summary of the pilot's outcomes, alongside the implementation of additional pilot transactions within designated investment zones in the Kingdom.

About droppRWA
droppRWA is a leading provider of regulator-native sovereign tokenization infrastructure. Built to anticipate the demanding requirements of G20 economies and other fast-growing nations, droppRWA's proprietary Trust Stack enables high value and traditionally illiquid assets and fund instruments in critically important sectors such as real estate, energy, and infrastructure, to be managed on-chain. droppRWA empowers enterprises, governments, and institutional investors to unlock programmable ownership and expand capital markets in a secure, transparent, and scalable digital economy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876243/droppRWA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/his-excellency-al-hogail-sponsors-the-kingdoms-first-ever-tokenized-property-title-deed-transfer-utilizing-dropprwas-technology-infrastructure-302678086.html

