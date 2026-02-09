Anzeige
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
09.02.2026 04:57 Uhr
AI's 'Hard Battle': How Huaqin Technology (SHA: 603296) Becomes the 'Industrial Opportunity Captor' in the AI Multi-Terminal Era

DJ AI's 'Hard Battle': How Huaqin Technology (SHA: 603296) Becomes the 'Industrial Opportunity Captor' in the AI Multi-Terminal Era 

EQS Newswire / 09/02/2026 / 11:25 UTC+8 
 
Preface: 
 
When AI moves from the cloud to the physical world, who can undertake the complexity of the real world? 
 
In this wave of AI investment, capital markets have focused heavily on the upstream computing power, foundational 
models, and application layers. This logic is clear and highly flexible, but precisely because of this, competition has 
quickly become fierce. 
 
In contrast, the capabilities required for integrating, manufacturing, and mass-delivering complex hardware systems 
during AI's transition from "cloud-based capabilities" to the "real world" have been underestimated. 
 
However, a clear trend is emerging: AI capabilities are beginning to migrate from the cloud to local devices. Although 
brand manufacturers are still in the exploration phase, AI PCs, AI smartphones, AI glasses, and embodied intelligent 
devices are accelerating their launch, with some products gradually entering the market introduction stage. 
 
Historical experience has repeatedly shown that when product forms mature and scale begins to expand, complex 
manufacturing and system integration capabilities will ultimately concentrate in the ODM ecosystem. Rather than betting 
on the outbreak of a single terminal, it is better to focus on terminal platform companies that can repeatedly deliver 
complex AI hardware in various forms. 
 
Against this backdrop, reviewing Huaqin Technology (SHA: 603296)'s development path is quite representative. 
 
Recently, Huaqin Technology announced that it is undertaking work in relation to the proposed issue of overseas listed 
foreign shares (H Shares) and its listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). The 
Listing Committee of HKEX held a listing hearing on 5 February 2026 to consider the company's application for the 
proposed offering and listing. The joint sponsors for the transaction received a letter from HKEX on 6 February 2026, 
which states that the Listing Committee has reviewed the company's listing application. However, such letter does not 
constitute formal listing approval, and HKEX reserves the right to provide further comments on the company's listing 
application. 
 
I. Starting from Smartphones: How Huaqin Evolved into an AI Hardware Platform with Multi-Terminal Layout 
 
AI is an unprecedented technological wave, but it is not without historical references. 
 
As described in the classic tech history book "On Top of Tides", science and technology are the main driving forces for 
social progress in our era. Technological revolutions have created winners standing at the crest of the wave and buried 
losers who cannot keep up. 
 
Looking back at Huaqin Technology's development trajectory, a recurring feature emerges: it has built capabilities 
before almost every round of industrial upgrading and become the recipient of demand when the industry truly scales up, 
riding the crest of multiple technological revolutions. 
 
Founded in 2005 by a team of founders with backgrounds from Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University, the company 
initially entered the market through smartphone motherboard design (IDH), providing R&D support for the rapidly rising 
domestic smartphone brands. Around 2010, as the wave of smartphone upgrades emerged, Huaqin Technology judged that pure 
design services could no longer meet brand customers' dual demands for efficiency and cost. It then extended 
downstream, building end-to-end capabilities from R&D and design, procurement and operations to manufacturing, 
completing the transformation to full-device ODM. 
 
This transformation made it the global leader in smartphone ODM shipments for the first time in 2011, and it has 
maintained a leading position in the industry for many years since then. 
 
But more importantly than the "number one" position is that the smartphone business itself has greatly tempered 
Huaqin's systematic capabilities 
 
Smartphones were already one of the most complex systems in consumer electronics at that time: involving radio 
frequency, heat dissipation, stacking, imaging, OS/driver adaptation, supply chain collaboration, and a manufacturing 
rhythm with extremely strict requirements for yield rate and ramp-up speed. For ODMs, what the smartphone business 
truly precipitated was not orders, but R&D-oriented full-device engineering capabilities, cross-supply chain 
organizational capabilities, and a systematic methodology from R&D to mass production. 
 
This systematic methodology is summarized by Huaqin Technology itself as the ODMM four quadrants: Efficient Operations, 
R&D and Design, Advanced Manufacturing, and Precision Structural Components. These four capabilities are interlocked to 
form a closed loop. On the R&D side, the company has formed a "1+5+5" global layout, with nearly 19,000 R&D and 
technical personnel; its R&D expenditure in 2024 reached 5.156 billion yuan. On the manufacturing side, the company has 
established a global manufacturing network of "China + VMI" (five locations in China + Vietnam, Mexico, India), with 
synchronous layouts at home and abroad to support the global delivery of multi-product and multi-customer orders. 
 
In addition, Huaqin Technology's customer service has long surpassed the traditional meaning of "after-sales service," 
evolving into an "end-to-end" one-stop service capability covering product definition, R&D and design, manufacturing, 
and operation and maintenance. This "end-to-end" service model has greatly reduced the complexity of supply chain 
management for brand customers and shortened the product launch cycle. When dealing with top-tier customers such as 
CSPs (Cloud Service Providers), Huaqin's service model has been further upgraded to close collaboration and Joint 
Design and Manufacturing (JDM). This is one of the core advantages that enabled the company to stand out in the highly 
demanding CSP market. 
 
Notably, software capabilities are becoming an important differentiator between Huaqin Technology and traditional 
manufacturing-oriented ODMs. Positioned as an "intelligent product platform enterprise," it is a hardware company with 
strong software capabilities. This difference stems from the software background of its founding team and long-term 
continuous investment in software, algorithms, and systems. 
 
Huaqin Technology's founding team has a strong software background (Qiu Wensheng, Cui Guopeng, and CTO Wu Zhenhai are 
all software engineers by training, while Chen Xiaorong is a hardware engineer), which has injected a software gene 
into the company. In addition, the company has continued to invest in software capabilities, with layouts in AI 
software, visual recognition, and other fields. In the era of edge AI, as local inference, multi-sensor fusion, and 
multimodal interaction gradually become the norm, software and systems engineering will directly affect the capability 
boundaries of hardware products 
 
Once system integration capabilities and platform capabilities are established, they have the ability to spill over to 
more complex hardware. 
 
From the system integration of laptops, the multi-category collaboration of tablets and wearables, the reliability and 
delivery rhythm requirements of data center equipment, to the software-hardware collaboration and safety redundancy 
standards of automotive electronics and robots, these are not as simple as "contract manufacturing for another 
category." For example, tablets require larger screen interaction and battery life optimization, laptops involve more 
complex x86/ARM multi-architecture adaptation, and smart wearables demand extreme miniaturization and low-power design. 
To meet the needs of different categories, Huaqin has standardized core modules through a platform-based technology 
middle office, enabling efficient cross-category R&D and delivery. 
 
According to a report by CIC Consulting, Huaqin leads the world in multiple categories. By cumulative smartphone ODM 
shipments from 2020 to 2024, Huaqin ranks first globally; by ODM shipments in 2024, the company also ranks first 
globally in tablets and smart wearables; in the laptop sector, by shipments in 2024, Huaqin has become the 
fourth-largest laptop ODM globally and the largest in Chinese Mainland. 
 
These data indicate that Huaqin Technology has taken a central position in the multi-terminal delivery system. Huaqin 
has a vision of "making hardware accessible to all," and its platform-based capabilities are the cornerstone of this 
vision. Such capabilities are crucial in the AI era, because AI will not be confined to a single terminal form but will 
reshape the entire hardware industry chain through the parallel development of multiple terminals, possibly in 
unexpected directions. 
 
Huaqin Technology's evolution history resembles a textbook on pre-positioning for each round of technological 
revolution. As AI hardware demand explodes, the company may be on the verge of a new growth phase. 

II. When Capabilities Meet a New Technological Cycle: The Realization Path of AI Increment at Huaqin Technology 
 
After confirming that Huaqin already possesses the underlying capabilities for multi-terminal expansion, a more 
critical question arises: Have these capabilities been translated into sustainable business growth in this new AI 
technological wave, and how will they continue to do so? 
 
Huaqin's strong scalability, driven by its system integration capabilities, is even more important in complex fields 
such as servers and automotive electronics. According to public information, the company's implemented "3+N+3" strategy 
takes smartphones, laptops, and servers as the three core pillars, expands into N types of ecological products such as 
smart life and commercial digital productivity, and lays out three innovative directions: automotive electronics, 
software, and robots. The increments brought by AI are being gradually realized across Huaqin's "3+N+3" business 
landscape, following a path from B-end to C-end and from computing power infrastructure to intelligent terminals.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2026 22:25 ET (03:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
