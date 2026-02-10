Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
10.02.2026 07:16 Uhr
From Morphology to Clinical Insights: Ozelle's AI-Powered Diagnostics at WHX Labs Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As WHX Labs Dubai 2026 opens today, visitors to Booth S1.D58 are invited to see how Ozelle transforms diagnostic testing into interactive, decision-ready workflows. Under the theme "AI × CBM: The Next-Generation of Complete Blood Morphology," the integrated system combines high-resolution morphology analysis, AI-assisted workflows, and scenario-ready panels for confident clinical decision-making.

Ozelle the next standard in diagnostic testing-WHX Dubai

AI Workbench: Turning Reports into Actionable Insights

At the center of Ozelle's on-site demonstrations is the Intelligent AI Workbench (Open Dx) - a unified diagnostic workspace embedded directly into the analyzer. It turns raw lab results into structured, interactive insights, guiding clinicians through actionable information.

Key features include risk stratification, conversational AI report interpretation, critical alerts, and follow-up trend analysis. By integrating test ordering, result review, and AI-assisted interpretation into a single, intuitive workflow, the workbench supports confident, efficient decisions without adding operational burden or extensive training.

Expanding Scenarios: From Routine Care to Malaria Risk Screening

Live demonstrations illustrate the system's versatility:

  • Infection Profiling: CBC + CRP + SAA in a single automated run, with no manual reagent switching.
  • Everyday Disease Management: Flexible, customizable panels for diabetes, cardiac, and thyroid monitoring, designed for repeatable, high-frequency use without adding workflow complexity.
  • Malaria Risk Screening: AI-powered morphology analysis identifies red blood cell patterns associated with Plasmodium, providing high-, medium-, and low-risk indications for early screening and follow-up in endemic regions.

These scenario-ready capabilities demonstrate how Ozelle extends advanced morphology intelligence beyond routine CBC to support both everyday care and high-risk, public health applications.

AI × CBM: Validated, Reliable, and Easy to Use

At the foundation of Ozelle's system is AI-powered Complete Blood Morphology (CBM), which combines high-resolution imaging with real-time algorithmic analysis for deeper, actionable insights. Combined with a maintenance-free, easy-to-use device design, the system delivers long-term reliability, ideal for primary care clinics, chain laboratories, and decentralized testing sites.

Ozelle's technology is validated through 50,000+ global installations, generating 50 million+ cell images daily and over 100 billion real-world data points. Continuous algorithm refinement via an industry-exclusive quality control system ensures lab-grade performance that remains stable, scalable, and sustainable over time.

Visitors are welcome to experience live demonstrations, hands-on AI Workbench sessions, and in-depth discussions on distribution partnerships and regional deployment strategies with Ozelle. Schedule a meeting in advance to experience Ozelle's AI-powered diagnostics live.

Contact Ozelle
www.ozellemed.com
info@ozellepoct.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877753/ozelle_WHX_Dubai_exhibition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-morphology-to-clinical-insights-ozelles-ai-powered-diagnostics-at-whx-labs-dubai-2026-302680059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
