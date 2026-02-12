DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Feb-2026 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,699 Highest price paid per share: 158.00p Lowest price paid per share: 148.00p 153.5493p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,797,901 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,943,675 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,943,675 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.5493p 64,699

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 496 148.20 08:45:33 00377155516TRLO1 XLON 493 148.00 08:46:31 00377156253TRLO1 XLON 1341 148.00 08:46:31 00377156254TRLO1 XLON 1060 149.60 09:16:32 00377172678TRLO1 XLON 492 149.20 09:16:32 00377172679TRLO1 XLON 494 149.60 09:33:44 00377179931TRLO1 XLON 502 152.20 09:36:35 00377181574TRLO1 XLON 491 153.00 09:41:28 00377183528TRLO1 XLON 495 152.80 09:42:46 00377184094TRLO1 XLON 503 152.60 09:42:46 00377184095TRLO1 XLON 502 152.60 09:42:46 00377184096TRLO1 XLON 504 152.40 09:42:48 00377184108TRLO1 XLON 504 152.20 09:50:40 00377189683TRLO1 XLON 502 152.00 09:53:19 00377190372TRLO1 XLON 490 151.80 09:53:32 00377190422TRLO1 XLON 135 152.40 10:02:31 00377192000TRLO1 XLON 355 152.20 10:02:34 00377192005TRLO1 XLON 260 152.20 10:02:34 00377192007TRLO1 XLON 1052 152.00 10:02:34 00377192008TRLO1 XLON 526 152.00 10:10:31 00377192442TRLO1 XLON 298 152.40 10:10:31 00377192443TRLO1 XLON 493 152.20 10:13:41 00377192705TRLO1 XLON 315 152.20 10:25:27 00377193581TRLO1 XLON 131 152.20 10:25:29 00377193584TRLO1 XLON 10 152.20 10:25:31 00377193585TRLO1 XLON 37 152.20 10:30:17 00377193994TRLO1 XLON 131 152.20 10:30:17 00377193995TRLO1 XLON 315 152.20 10:30:17 00377193996TRLO1 XLON 492 152.00 10:30:19 00377193997TRLO1 XLON 1 151.80 10:30:54 00377194087TRLO1 XLON 491 151.80 10:32:14 00377194175TRLO1 XLON 488 151.60 10:39:53 00377194619TRLO1 XLON 1 151.40 10:47:33 00377194938TRLO1 XLON 315 151.40 10:50:58 00377195053TRLO1 XLON 23 151.40 10:50:58 00377195054TRLO1 XLON 91 151.40 10:53:55 00377195134TRLO1 XLON 7 151.40 10:54:05 00377195136TRLO1 XLON 51 151.40 10:57:02 00377195267TRLO1 XLON 192 151.40 10:57:02 00377195268TRLO1 XLON 19 151.40 10:57:02 00377195269TRLO1 XLON 1 151.40 10:59:32 00377195368TRLO1 XLON 127 151.40 10:59:32 00377195369TRLO1 XLON 91 151.40 10:59:32 00377195370TRLO1 XLON 237 151.40 10:59:32 00377195371TRLO1 XLON 32 151.40 10:59:32 00377195372TRLO1 XLON 261 153.20 11:00:51 00377195451TRLO1 XLON 1476 154.60 11:04:41 00377195732TRLO1 XLON 1458 154.20 11:04:43 00377195736TRLO1 XLON 989 154.00 11:04:45 00377195743TRLO1 XLON 523 153.80 11:04:46 00377195746TRLO1 XLON 523 153.40 11:05:12 00377195780TRLO1 XLON 486 153.00 11:07:14 00377195911TRLO1 XLON 530 152.80 11:08:15 00377195986TRLO1 XLON 497 152.80 11:22:44 00377197574TRLO1 XLON 494 152.60 11:22:44 00377197575TRLO1 XLON 494 152.40 11:23:45 00377197635TRLO1 XLON 513 152.40 11:29:49 00377197863TRLO1 XLON 502 152.20 11:30:35 00377197899TRLO1 XLON 489 152.20 11:30:44 00377197905TRLO1 XLON 510 151.80 11:46:10 00377198359TRLO1 XLON 528 153.80 11:59:58 00377198896TRLO1 XLON 500 153.60 11:59:58 00377198897TRLO1 XLON 229 153.60 12:08:33 00377199232TRLO1 XLON 272 153.60 12:08:33 00377199233TRLO1 XLON 490 154.00 12:10:18 00377199354TRLO1 XLON 495 153.80 12:10:18 00377199356TRLO1 XLON 505 154.00 12:12:10 00377199469TRLO1 XLON 142 155.00 12:19:22 00377199895TRLO1 XLON 501 156.60 12:30:25 00377200366TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2026 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)