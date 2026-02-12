Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.02.2026 18:27 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Feb-2026 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

12 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,699 
 
Highest price paid per share:            158.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             148.00p 
 
                           153.5493p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,797,901 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,943,675 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,943,675 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.5493p                       64,699

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
496             148.20          08:45:33         00377155516TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             148.00          08:46:31         00377156253TRLO1     XLON 
 
1341             148.00          08:46:31         00377156254TRLO1     XLON 
 
1060             149.60          09:16:32         00377172678TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             149.20          09:16:32         00377172679TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             149.60          09:33:44         00377179931TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.20          09:36:35         00377181574TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             153.00          09:41:28         00377183528TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             152.80          09:42:46         00377184094TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             152.60          09:42:46         00377184095TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.60          09:42:46         00377184096TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.40          09:42:48         00377184108TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.20          09:50:40         00377189683TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.00          09:53:19         00377190372TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             151.80          09:53:32         00377190422TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             152.40          10:02:31         00377192000TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             152.20          10:02:34         00377192005TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             152.20          10:02:34         00377192007TRLO1     XLON 
 
1052             152.00          10:02:34         00377192008TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             152.00          10:10:31         00377192442TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             152.40          10:10:31         00377192443TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             152.20          10:13:41         00377192705TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             152.20          10:25:27         00377193581TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             152.20          10:25:29         00377193584TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              152.20          10:25:31         00377193585TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              152.20          10:30:17         00377193994TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             152.20          10:30:17         00377193995TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             152.20          10:30:17         00377193996TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             152.00          10:30:19         00377193997TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              151.80          10:30:54         00377194087TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             151.80          10:32:14         00377194175TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             151.60          10:39:53         00377194619TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              151.40          10:47:33         00377194938TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             151.40          10:50:58         00377195053TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              151.40          10:50:58         00377195054TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              151.40          10:53:55         00377195134TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              151.40          10:54:05         00377195136TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              151.40          10:57:02         00377195267TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             151.40          10:57:02         00377195268TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              151.40          10:57:02         00377195269TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              151.40          10:59:32         00377195368TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             151.40          10:59:32         00377195369TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              151.40          10:59:32         00377195370TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             151.40          10:59:32         00377195371TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              151.40          10:59:32         00377195372TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             153.20          11:00:51         00377195451TRLO1     XLON 
 
1476             154.60          11:04:41         00377195732TRLO1     XLON 
 
1458             154.20          11:04:43         00377195736TRLO1     XLON 
 
989             154.00          11:04:45         00377195743TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.80          11:04:46         00377195746TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.40          11:05:12         00377195780TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             153.00          11:07:14         00377195911TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             152.80          11:08:15         00377195986TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             152.80          11:22:44         00377197574TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             152.60          11:22:44         00377197575TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             152.40          11:23:45         00377197635TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             152.40          11:29:49         00377197863TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.20          11:30:35         00377197899TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             152.20          11:30:44         00377197905TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             151.80          11:46:10         00377198359TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             153.80          11:59:58         00377198896TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             153.60          11:59:58         00377198897TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             153.60          12:08:33         00377199232TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             153.60          12:08:33         00377199233TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             154.00          12:10:18         00377199354TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             153.80          12:10:18         00377199356TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             154.00          12:12:10         00377199469TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             155.00          12:19:22         00377199895TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             156.60          12:30:25         00377200366TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2026 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.