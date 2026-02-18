Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 19:26 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elledgy Media Group: Berlin Hosts Private Premiere of Holiguards Saga with Kevin Spacey and Elvira Paterson

A private premiere screening of Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force, the pilot installment of the planned Holiguards Saga franchise, was held on February 16 at ASTOR Film Lounge Berlin. The event took place in a closed format with invited industry guests, partners, and media representatives.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / The screening was organized as a formal black-tie occasion and took place in Berlin during the same period as the Berlin International Film Festival, when international filmmakers, producers, distributors, and investors traditionally gather in the city.

Project Background

Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force is an independently developed film project intended to launch a multi-installment franchise. According to the producers, the project is structured as a long-term cinematic universe concept, with discussions currently underway regarding financing and production of subsequent chapters.

The film was directed by Kevin Spacey, who also portrays one of the central characters. This marks his first directorial work in approximately two decades.

The ensemble cast includes Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, Swen Temmel, Lado Okhotnikov, Harry Goodwins, and Sonia Pim Couling.

Production was led by Elvira Paterson and Vadim Degtiarev. Elledgy Media Group, under Paterson's leadership, supported both the production coordination and the international promotion strategy for the project.

Synopsis

Set in the near future, The Portal of Force presents a fictional universe in which two ancient ideological orders - the Holiguards and the Statiguards - engage in a covert struggle over humanity's direction. The Holiguards advocate personal freedom and individual agency, while the Statiguards promote systemic order and centralized control.

The central narrative follows Jessica, portrayed by Disha Patani, the daughter of leaders representing opposing factions. Positioned between conflicting legacies, her decisions influence the balance of power surrounding a mysterious cosmic energy source known as the Portal of Force.

The pilot installment introduces the mythological framework of the saga and establishes the political and philosophical tensions intended to expand in future chapters.

Industry Engagement and Future Plans

Ahead of the Berlin premiere, the production team reported receiving formal inquiries from international sales agents, distribution representatives, and private investors regarding potential collaboration and participation in future installments.

Previous joint appearances by Elvira Paterson and Kevin Spacey were accompanied by private screenings and gala dinners in Cannes and Venice.

Following the Berlin premiere, a series of additional private screenings is planned in select international markets. Further announcements concerning festival participation, distribution strategy, and release scheduling will be made separately.

At this stage, no official worldwide theatrical or streaming release date has been confirmed.

Media Contact:

Antonina Lubchenko
Elledgy Media Group
Email: info@elledgymedia.com

For questions regarding this release or its content, please contact info@elledgymedia.com

SOURCE: Elledgy Media Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/berlin-hosts-private-premiere-of-holiguards-saga-with-kevin-spacey-and-elvira-1138541

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.