Elledgy Media Group: Berlin Hosts Private Premiere of Holiguards Saga with Kevin Spacey and Elvira Paterson

A private premiere screening of Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force, the pilot installment of the planned Holiguards Saga franchise, was held on February 16 at ASTOR Film Lounge Berlin. The event took place in a closed format with invited industry guests, partners, and media representatives.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / The screening was organized as a formal black-tie occasion and took place in Berlin during the same period as the Berlin International Film Festival, when international filmmakers, producers, distributors, and investors traditionally gather in the city.

Project Background

Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force is an independently developed film project intended to launch a multi-installment franchise. According to the producers, the project is structured as a long-term cinematic universe concept, with discussions currently underway regarding financing and production of subsequent chapters.

The film was directed by Kevin Spacey, who also portrays one of the central characters. This marks his first directorial work in approximately two decades.

The ensemble cast includes Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, Swen Temmel, Lado Okhotnikov, Harry Goodwins, and Sonia Pim Couling.

Production was led by Elvira Paterson and Vadim Degtiarev. Elledgy Media Group, under Paterson's leadership, supported both the production coordination and the international promotion strategy for the project.

Synopsis

Set in the near future, The Portal of Force presents a fictional universe in which two ancient ideological orders - the Holiguards and the Statiguards - engage in a covert struggle over humanity's direction. The Holiguards advocate personal freedom and individual agency, while the Statiguards promote systemic order and centralized control.

The central narrative follows Jessica, portrayed by Disha Patani, the daughter of leaders representing opposing factions. Positioned between conflicting legacies, her decisions influence the balance of power surrounding a mysterious cosmic energy source known as the Portal of Force.

The pilot installment introduces the mythological framework of the saga and establishes the political and philosophical tensions intended to expand in future chapters.

Industry Engagement and Future Plans

Ahead of the Berlin premiere, the production team reported receiving formal inquiries from international sales agents, distribution representatives, and private investors regarding potential collaboration and participation in future installments.

Previous joint appearances by Elvira Paterson and Kevin Spacey were accompanied by private screenings and gala dinners in Cannes and Venice.

Following the Berlin premiere, a series of additional private screenings is planned in select international markets. Further announcements concerning festival participation, distribution strategy, and release scheduling will be made separately.

At this stage, no official worldwide theatrical or streaming release date has been confirmed.

