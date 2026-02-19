DJ Broadpeak publishes 2025 revenue.

BROADPEAK SA Broadpeak publishes 2025 revenue. 19-Feb-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes 2025 revenue - Sustained growth in annual sales (+16.2% at constant exchange rates1), to EUR44.4m - Continued momentum driven by growth in recurring revenues, including SaaS, which accounted for 43% of sales - Positive EBITDA target confirmed for 2025 - Free cash flow also expected to be positive in 2025 - All targets maintained for 2027 Cesson-Sévigné (France), 19 February 2026 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today reporting its activity for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2025. Revenue 2024 2025 Change Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Change in EURm (unaudited) Licenses & Services 20,263 19,977 -1.4% 7,935 6,207 -21.8% Maintenance & SaaS 15,572 19,167 +23.1% 4,303 5,020 +16.7% Equipment 3,544 5,235 +47.7% 1,295 1,871 +44.5% TOTAL 39,379 44,379 +12.7% 13,532 13,099 -3.2% EMEA 19,913 26,548 +33.3% 7,840 7,325 -6.6% Americas 15,751 13,438 -14.7% 4,859 4,724 -2.8% APAC 3,715 4,393 +18.2% 834 1,050 +25.9%

As of 31 December 2025, the Group reported revenue of EUR44.4 million, up 12.7% year on year. Excluding a negative currency effect of EUR1.3m, sales were up 16.2% at constant exchange rates[1].

This strong full-year performance is fully aligned with the stated objective of revenue growth for the year. Over the last three months of 2025, the Group's activity was down slightly (-3.2%) to EUR13.1m. This year-end development does not call into question the sales momentum seen in recent months; it follows three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth.

Broadpeak's growth in 2025 was once again driven by its recurring revenues (Maintenance & SaaS), confirming the trajectory announced for 2027 (50% of the Group's business). Over the year, Maintenance & SaaS revenues rose 23.0% to EUR19.2m, accounting for 43% of total sales. This momentum benefited from the ramp-up of the SaaS offering (broadpeak.io), which added 41 new customers to its portfolio in 2025, following 32 in 2024.

Overall, non-equipment revenues (Licences & Services and Maintenance & SaaS) accounted for 88% of Broadpeak's revenue in 2025. Meanwhile, equipment sales rose 47.7% to EUR5.2m, reflecting new customer wins (installation of equipment in the start-up phase of projects).

By geographic region, Broadpeak posted strong growth in its largest market, EMEA (+33.3% to EUR26.5m), driven in part by a major cloud PVR contract with a European tier 1 operator. In APAC, the solid performance (+18.2% to EUR4.4m) was fuelled by a number of major projects. Lastly, the fall in business on the American continent (-14.7%, to EUR13.4m) is the result of a weak first half, whereas sales rebounded in the second half of the year (+10.5%).

Expanding the product portfolio to keep pace with changing usage patterns

Broadpeak's flagship software offerings (Advanced CDN, Multicast ABR, Cloud PVR) continue to enjoy a strong sales momentum at the start of the year. At the same time, the ramp-up of the broadpeak.io platform is being confirmed, driven by the strong success of Dynamic Ad Insertion, while the SaaS versions of the Advanced CDN and Analytics solutions are making a good commercial start. Advanced CDN as a Service (CDNaaS) has benefited from the recent expansion of its global footprint with new Hyper PoP internet access points, and has gained recognition by winning a Gold award at Digital Media World 2025 (Cloud category).

Also recognized, the EdgepeakTM technology, marketed since March 2025, was awarded the Fast Mode Awards 2025 in the 'Edge Tech Champion' category.

Lastly, two new solutions are attracting particularly strong interest from customers and prospects: the Multiview feature, enabling multiple video streams to be displayed simultaneously on the same screen, and the anti-piracy solution launched last August, designed to secure large-scale streaming events. These new offerings, perfectly suited to the rapidly evolving market, will underpin business in the coming months.

Financial targets confirmed for 2025 and 2027

In view of the strong sales performance in 2025, combined with continued efforts to improve profitability, Broadpeak can confidently reaffirm its forecast of a return to positive EBITDA for 2025. The Group also expects a positive free cash flow for 2025.

For 2027, Broadpeak confirms its target of surpassing EUR50m in revenue, with 50% coming from recurring revenues (SaaS and Maintenance). By that date, the Group is aiming for an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Next event:

-- 2025 full-year results: 15 April 2026, after close of trading

[1] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2024

