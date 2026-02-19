Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.02.2026 18:39 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Feb-2026 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         35,843 
 
Highest price paid per share:            155.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             151.80p 
 
                           153.6461p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,005,073 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.6461p                       35,843

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1028             154.00          11:58:57         00378067950TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              154.00          11:58:57         00378067951TRLO1     XLON 
 
2300             153.60          11:58:58         00378067952TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              153.80          11:58:58         00378067953TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             153.20          11:58:58         00378067954TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             153.40          11:58:58         00378067955TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             153.00          11:58:58         00378067956TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             152.80          11:58:58         00378067957TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             152.80          11:58:58         00378067958TRLO1     XLON 
 
1031             152.80          11:58:58         00378067959TRLO1     XLON 
 
946             153.00          11:59:00         00378067960TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              153.00          11:59:00         00378067961TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             153.40          11:59:01         00378067962TRLO1     XLON 
 
1417             153.60          11:59:02         00378067963TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.00          12:32:06         00378069035TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             155.00          12:32:06         00378069036TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.00          12:32:19         00378069039TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             154.60          12:32:56         00378069050TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             154.20          12:35:47         00378069110TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             154.00          12:35:49         00378069111TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             154.80          12:59:01         00378069741TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             154.80          12:59:01         00378069742TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.80          12:59:01         00378069743TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             155.00          13:02:01         00378069828TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             155.00          13:02:14         00378069830TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             155.60          13:10:55         00378070038TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             155.20          13:11:05         00378070045TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             155.00          13:11:13         00378070048TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             154.80          13:11:17         00378070050TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             154.80          13:11:17         00378070051TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             154.80          13:15:18         00378070148TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             154.60          13:18:59         00378070237TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             154.80          13:18:59         00378070238TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             155.00          13:18:59         00378070239TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             154.60          13:19:22         00378070253TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             154.40          13:25:21         00378070436TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             154.40          13:25:21         00378070437TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             154.20          13:25:22         00378070439TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             154.20          13:25:22         00378070440TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              154.60          13:59:43         00378071709TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              154.60          13:59:43         00378071710TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             154.00          14:09:24         00378072219TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             154.00          14:10:59         00378072346TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             153.60          14:18:29         00378072879TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             153.40          14:52:31         00378075684TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             153.40          14:52:31         00378075685TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             153.60          14:52:31         00378075686TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             153.60          14:52:31         00378075687TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             153.60          14:52:31         00378075688TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              153.60          14:52:31         00378075689TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             153.60          14:52:31         00378075690TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              154.00          15:03:11         00378076443TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             153.20          15:05:12         00378076614TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              154.00          15:12:50         00378077028TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.00          15:12:50         00378077029TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.00          15:12:50         00378077030TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             153.80          15:12:53         00378077034TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             153.80          15:12:53         00378077035TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             153.80          15:13:43         00378077075TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              153.80          15:13:51         00378077079TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             154.20          15:31:25         00378078028TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             154.20          15:31:25         00378078029TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             154.20          15:31:25         00378078030TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.80          15:53:30         00378079838TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             153.80          15:55:22         00378079996TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             153.80          15:55:24         00378080001TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              154.00          15:55:25         00378080002TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             154.00          15:55:25         00378080003TRLO1     XLON 
 
1026             154.00          15:55:25         00378080004TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
