DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Feb-2026 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 35,843 Highest price paid per share: 155.60p Lowest price paid per share: 151.80p 153.6461p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,005,073 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.6461p 35,843

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1028 154.00 11:58:57 00378067950TRLO1 XLON 2 154.00 11:58:57 00378067951TRLO1 XLON 2300 153.60 11:58:58 00378067952TRLO1 XLON 22 153.80 11:58:58 00378067953TRLO1 XLON 1000 153.20 11:58:58 00378067954TRLO1 XLON 379 153.40 11:58:58 00378067955TRLO1 XLON 522 153.00 11:58:58 00378067956TRLO1 XLON 522 152.80 11:58:58 00378067957TRLO1 XLON 479 152.80 11:58:58 00378067958TRLO1 XLON 1031 152.80 11:58:58 00378067959TRLO1 XLON 946 153.00 11:59:00 00378067960TRLO1 XLON 85 153.00 11:59:00 00378067961TRLO1 XLON 379 153.40 11:59:01 00378067962TRLO1 XLON 1417 153.60 11:59:02 00378067963TRLO1 XLON 100 155.00 12:32:06 00378069035TRLO1 XLON 200 155.00 12:32:06 00378069036TRLO1 XLON 100 155.00 12:32:19 00378069039TRLO1 XLON 501 154.60 12:32:56 00378069050TRLO1 XLON 506 154.20 12:35:47 00378069110TRLO1 XLON 519 154.00 12:35:49 00378069111TRLO1 XLON 397 154.80 12:59:01 00378069741TRLO1 XLON 431 154.80 12:59:01 00378069742TRLO1 XLON 100 154.80 12:59:01 00378069743TRLO1 XLON 296 155.00 13:02:01 00378069828TRLO1 XLON 300 155.00 13:02:14 00378069830TRLO1 XLON 300 155.60 13:10:55 00378070038TRLO1 XLON 499 155.20 13:11:05 00378070045TRLO1 XLON 504 155.00 13:11:13 00378070048TRLO1 XLON 157 154.80 13:11:17 00378070050TRLO1 XLON 336 154.80 13:11:17 00378070051TRLO1 XLON 523 154.80 13:15:18 00378070148TRLO1 XLON 497 154.60 13:18:59 00378070237TRLO1 XLON 102 154.80 13:18:59 00378070238TRLO1 XLON 342 155.00 13:18:59 00378070239TRLO1 XLON 487 154.60 13:19:22 00378070253TRLO1 XLON 385 154.40 13:25:21 00378070436TRLO1 XLON 134 154.40 13:25:21 00378070437TRLO1 XLON 385 154.20 13:25:22 00378070439TRLO1 XLON 134 154.20 13:25:22 00378070440TRLO1 XLON 98 154.60 13:59:43 00378071709TRLO1 XLON 80 154.60 13:59:43 00378071710TRLO1 XLON 508 154.00 14:09:24 00378072219TRLO1 XLON 482 154.00 14:10:59 00378072346TRLO1 XLON 222 153.60 14:18:29 00378072879TRLO1 XLON 222 153.40 14:52:31 00378075684TRLO1 XLON 300 153.40 14:52:31 00378075685TRLO1 XLON 294 153.60 14:52:31 00378075686TRLO1 XLON 492 153.60 14:52:31 00378075687TRLO1 XLON 294 153.60 14:52:31 00378075688TRLO1 XLON 20 153.60 14:52:31 00378075689TRLO1 XLON 164 153.60 14:52:31 00378075690TRLO1 XLON 98 154.00 15:03:11 00378076443TRLO1 XLON 487 153.20 15:05:12 00378076614TRLO1 XLON 34 154.00 15:12:50 00378077028TRLO1 XLON 100 154.00 15:12:50 00378077029TRLO1 XLON 500 154.00 15:12:50 00378077030TRLO1 XLON 488 153.80 15:12:53 00378077034TRLO1 XLON 479 153.80 15:12:53 00378077035TRLO1 XLON 214 153.80 15:13:43 00378077075TRLO1 XLON 86 153.80 15:13:51 00378077079TRLO1 XLON 456 154.20 15:31:25 00378078028TRLO1 XLON 452 154.20 15:31:25 00378078029TRLO1 XLON 485 154.20 15:31:25 00378078030TRLO1 XLON 523 153.80 15:53:30 00378079838TRLO1 XLON 525 153.80 15:55:22 00378079996TRLO1 XLON 498 153.80 15:55:24 00378080001TRLO1 XLON 27 154.00 15:55:25 00378080002TRLO1 XLON 531 154.00 15:55:25 00378080003TRLO1 XLON 1026 154.00 15:55:25 00378080004TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)