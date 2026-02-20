Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Invitation to Coor's Capital Markets Day 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) invites to its Capital Markets Day on 19 March 2026 at the company's headquarter in Solna, Sweden. The Capital Markets Day can be attended either in person or via webcast.

The presentations begin at 13:00 (CET) and will be held by the company's President and CEO Ola Klingenborg together with other members of Coor's management. The programme will conclude at 17:00 (CET).

Event details
Date: 19 March 2026

Location: Mathildatorget 9, Solna, Stockholm or online via webcast
Time: 13:00-17:00 (CET). Registration is open from 12:00 (CET), where light lunch will be served.

Please register no later than 10 March via the following link:

https://coor.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026
and indicate whether you wish to attend in person or via webcast. Please note that seats for physical participation are limited.

Additional information, including a full agenda, will be distributed to confirmed participants closer to the event date.

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor
+46 702 686 430
ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/invitation-to-coor-s-capital-markets-day-2026,c4306033

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/4306033/3929622.pdf

260211 Invitation CMD eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-coors-capital-markets-day-2026-302693309.html

