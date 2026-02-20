Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.02.2026 18:57 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Feb-2026 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

20 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         46,363 
 
Highest price paid per share:            154.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             151.00p 
 
                           153.2074p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,051,436 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.2074p                       46,363

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
496             151.00          08:15:58         00378144509TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             151.00          08:15:58         00378144510TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             152.00          08:23:53         00378146475TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             152.00          08:40:59         00378150613TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             152.00          08:40:59         00378150614TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             152.00          08:40:59         00378150615TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              152.00          08:46:27         00378152259TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             153.00          09:01:50         00378156746TRLO1     XLON 
 
1425             153.00          09:01:50         00378156747TRLO1     XLON 
 
906             154.20          09:05:22         00378157399TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             154.60          09:09:55         00378159498TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             154.60          09:09:55         00378159499TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             154.80          09:18:41         00378161538TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              154.80          09:18:41         00378161539TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             154.00          09:20:40         00378162093TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             153.60          09:22:27         00378162584TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             153.40          09:22:27         00378162585TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             153.20          09:22:47         00378162679TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             153.60          10:50:18         00378178897TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             153.40          10:50:21         00378178902TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             153.20          11:01:45         00378179319TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             153.20          11:01:45         00378179320TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             153.20          11:01:45         00378179321TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             153.20          11:01:45         00378179322TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              153.20          11:02:15         00378179333TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             153.20          11:02:15         00378179334TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             154.20          12:18:03         00378181282TRLO1     XLON 
 
733             154.40          12:19:00         00378181412TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             154.60          12:24:05         00378181682TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              154.60          12:24:05         00378181683TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             154.60          12:24:05         00378181684TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             154.00          12:44:27         00378182333TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             154.00          12:44:27         00378182334TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             154.40          12:58:41         00378182763TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             154.40          12:58:41         00378182764TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              154.00          12:58:56         00378182772TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             154.00          13:03:03         00378182872TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              154.00          13:03:03         00378182873TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             153.80          13:03:03         00378182874TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             153.80          13:03:07         00378182876TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.40          13:03:28         00378182885TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             153.20          13:03:41         00378182886TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             153.40          13:03:41         00378182887TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             153.40          13:03:41         00378182888TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             153.40          13:03:41         00378182889TRLO1     XLON 
 
2721             153.40          13:03:41         00378182890TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             153.00          13:03:57         00378182901TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             153.60          13:16:59         00378183212TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             153.60          13:16:59         00378183213TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             153.20          13:32:32         00378183636TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             153.20          13:32:34         00378183637TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             153.00          13:35:08         00378183723TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             153.00          13:37:34         00378183820TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             152.80          13:40:02         00378183973TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             153.00          13:49:35         00378184178TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             152.60          14:29:34         00378185601TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             152.40          14:29:36         00378185602TRLO1     XLON 
 
980             152.60          14:30:33         00378185783TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             152.60          14:30:33         00378185784TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             152.60          14:30:33         00378185785TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              152.40          14:30:44         00378185808TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             152.80          14:40:35         00378186459TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             152.60          14:42:08         00378186571TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             152.20          14:42:14         00378186580TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             152.00          14:50:24         00378187087TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             153.60          15:03:45         00378188299TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             153.40          15:05:28         00378188431TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             153.00          15:06:48         00378188559TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             153.60          15:08:49         00378188700TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2026 12:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.