PR Newswire
24.02.2026 09:18 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greater Than Announces Licensing Agreement with World-Leading Automotive Manufacturer Honda to Power their New Crash Risk Map Solution

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, has signed an agreement with multinational automotive manufacturer Honda, following a successful research and development collaboration. The agreement supports the commercialization of Honda's crash risk map powered by Greater Than's AI technology. The solution visualizes crash probability and risk patterns on road stretches across geographic regions. The insights are generated through AI analysis of anonymized data from Honda's Connected Car Program.

The solution is planned to be launched in Japan in 2026, followed by a gradual rollout to additional markets, scaling toward global adoption during the coming years. Honda is responsible for the sales and marketing of the solution, while Greater Than is responsible for the technology. Based on market adaptation and sales performance, revenue is expected to scale progressively as customer adoption and usage increase.

"This is an exciting partnership and another strong example of how Greater Than's AI enables innovative, scalable solutions for global mobility," said Johan Forseke, Head of APAC, Greater Than. "Together with Honda, we're applying crash probability insights at an infrastructure level, helping stakeholders prioritize where to act, while building a service with real-world impact and long-term commercial potential."

Honda's crash risk map is a SaaS solution that transforms real-world connected car data into actionable risk insights to identify high-risk areas, supporting infrastructure planning and data-driven mobility decisions.

"We are committed to turning data from Honda vehicles into meaningful insights, helping to shape safer, more sustainable societies," said Yuki Ishikawa, Business Strategy and Planning Department, SDV Integrated Strategy Division, Honda. "By working with Greater Than to uncover more value from our driving data, we're able to provide useful information that will inform better decisions and ultimately help all road users move around more safely."

CONTACT:

Press contact Greater Than
PR@greaterthan.eu
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-announces-licensing-agreement-with-world-leading-automotive-manufacturer-honda-to-power,c4311732

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4311732/3948441.pdf

Greater Than and Honda Licensing Agreement

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/honda-x-greater-than-press-release,c3513067

Honda x Greater Than Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greater-than-announces-licensing-agreement-with-world-leading-automotive-manufacturer-honda-to-power-their-new-crash-risk-map-solution-302695466.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
