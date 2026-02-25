Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 18:42 Uhr
BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2026 were:

268.31c Capital only USD (cents)
198.53p Capital only Sterling (pence)
269.31c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
199.26p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.


