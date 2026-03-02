e&; BroadForward: BroadForward partners with e& to reinforce secure 5G roaming

Powered by BroadForward's SEPP, the deployment ensures secure interoperability and robust 5G roaming protection

BARCELONA, Spain and ABU DHABI, UAE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology company e&, today announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, that it has selected BroadForward's Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) to enhance the security of its 5G and international roaming capabilities. This decision reflects its commitment to deploying best-in-class solutions to support its advanced mobile network service and continuously enhancing end-to-end integrity and safeguarding its networks against evolving security threats. Implemented in collaboration with Emircom, the deployment supports secure interoperability with roaming partners and strengthens protection against evolving security threats.

BroadForward SEPP secures 5G interconnects, ensuring safe and reliable communication between mobile networks. It is software-based, vendor-agnostic, and supports 4G-5G interworking for seamless interoperability and easy integration with existing core networks.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Network and platform at e& UAE, said: "At e& UAE, we are dedicated to adopting best-in-class technology solutions that reinforce our leadership in the telecommunications industry. The selection of BroadForward SEPP is a strategic decision to enhance the security and efficiency of our 5G roaming and interconnect services. We are confident that this solution, implemented in partnership with Emircom, will provide a strong foundation for our network's future."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, said: "We are incredibly proud to have been selected by e& UAE, and to have successfully delivered the BroadForward SEPP together with our trusted partner Emircom. This achievement marks a significant milestone in enabling secure 5G roaming, and reflects our shared commitment to innovation, flexibility, and world-class mobile security".

This deployment strengthens e& UAE's roaming security and interconnect capabilities, supporting secure service continuity for customers when travelling internationally.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE's future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

About Emircom

Emircom is one of the Middle East's leading independent providers of Telecom & IT infrastructure services, helping customers to drive growth and deliver measurable outcomes. Emircom Powered Managed Services offers comprehensive, tailored solutions designed to streamline Telecom operations and enhance business efficiency.

For more information, visit: https://www.emircom.com/about/

About BroadForward

BroadForward is a global innovator in intelligent signaling software, empowering operators with next generation solutions for routing, interworking, security, and number portability. Its award-winning portfolio spans STP, DRA, DEA, SEPP, SCP, Signaling Firewalls (2G-5G), EIR, GMLC, LRF, and MNP. Fully hardware agnostic and cloud native, BroadForward enables seamless virtualization and modernization of legacy network functions. Trusted by mobile operators, IPX providers, IoT platforms, and NTN/satellite networks, the company delivers flexible, future proof signaling evolution toward 5G and 6G. As a nine-time nominee and two-time GSMA GLOMO Award winner, BroadForward is recognized for driving digital network transformation. Our solutions are hardware-agnostic, designed for virtualization, containerization, and cloud deployment. All of BroadForward's software development takes place entirely in the Netherlands.

For more information, visit: www.broadforward.com

