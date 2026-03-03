Recent wins at Bell Canada, Panasonic Avionics, Blackfoot Communications and Unsere Grüne Glasfaser drive strong financial results

Aria Systems the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announced record Q4 2025 results during Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The quarter marks the largest in the company's history, driven by continued success in the global communications sector.

Recent customer wins include Bell Canada, Panasonic Avionics, Blackfoot Communications and Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG), a joint venture of Telefónica and Allianz. Additional high-profile wins will be announced in the coming weeks, including a substantial agreement with a leading Singaporean telecommunications provider.

Aria Billing Cloud continues to be the platform of choice for communications service providers (CSPs), requiring the flexibility, scalability, and ecosystem integrations required to support complex, usage-based business models. Bell Canada ("Bell") recently selected Aria as part of its modernization strategy to support future growth in its Bell Business Markets (BBM) division.

"Our goal was to adopt a modern, cloudbased billing platform that helps us deliver faster, simpler, and more reliable experiences for our customers," said Steve Laroche, Director of Digital Transformation, Bell. "Aria Billing Cloud enables us to bring new services to market more quickly, integrate seamlessly with platforms like ServiceNow and Salesforce, and supports our AI strategy, making it the right choice for Bell Business Markets."

Aria's momentum is further validated by leading industry analysts. In December 2025, Omdia named Aria a Leader in its Telecom Billing Radar one of just four companies recognized alongside Amdocs, Huawei, and Netcracker and the sole SaaS-native vendor in the Leader category, citing its modern architecture and AI-driven innovation as key differentiators.

Aria is sharing further details of its solutions and expanding partner ecosystem during Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona this week, where the company is showcasing its latest agentic AI innovations alongside strategic partners, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

"The global demand we are seeing from the telecommunications sector marks a generational shift in how the market views SaaS," said Tom Dibble, President CEO of Aria Systems. "This is no longer just about cloud and SaaS as lighter, agile alternatives to legacy BSS. It is about trusted AI operating on mission-critical billing data. In the agentic era, billing is not merely a system of record, it becomes the intelligence backbone enabling autonomous operations across the enterprise."

"CSPs are modernizing complex revenue environments to compete in AI-driven markets, and they require platforms that deliver absolute reliability, accuracy, scalability and security. Recent speculation about a so-called 'SaaSapocalypse' misunderstands this shift. Mission-critical systems of record, particularly those that govern revenue and capture critical customer data like Aria, will become the cornerstone of future agentic operating models."

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. CSPs like Bell Canada, TalkTalk Business, Telstra, and Liberty Latin America, as well as innovative enterprises including Experian, Panasonic Avionics, Honda, and Verisure, depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

