BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
191.76p Capital only
192.72p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 9,000,000 Ordinary shares on 21st January 2026, the Company has 102,197,997 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 33,388,197 shares held in Treasury.
5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
594.33p Capital only
596.04p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 23,031 ordinary shares on 3rd March 2026, the Company now has 92,277,996 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 25,650,942 shares which are held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
1,051.83p Capital only (undiluted)
1,061.60p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 30th October 2025, the Company has 186,683,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,328,806 shares which are held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
674.42p Capital only
691.68p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 13,000 Ordinary shares on 7th November 2025, the Company has 75,033,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,176,500 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
243.97p Capital only
243.98p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 19,004 Ordinary Shares on 1st August 2025, the Company has 56,412,138 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,949,167 which are held in treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
636.16c per share (US cents) - Capital only
645.38c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
478.20p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
485.13p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
254.24p Capital only (undiluted)
255.99p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
Notes:
1. Following the buyback cancellation of 1,500 ordinary shares on 11th February 2026, the Company has 18,654,568 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
1,410.86p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,475.67p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,440.29p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,505.09p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2025, the Company has 39,812,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,180,731 shares held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 March 2026 were:
251.65c Capital only USD (cents)
189.16p Capital only Sterling (pence)
252.81c Including current year income USD (cents)
190.04p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.