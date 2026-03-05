C O R R E C T I O N -- Webull Corporation

In the news release, Webull Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results, issued 04-Mar-2026 by Webull Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the conference call information, the website address should be https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Uo79nQaz, rather than https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hwHZv0ih, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Webull Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company marks first full year as public company with record revenue of $571 million and record net deposits of $8.6 billion, representing a 46% and 91% increase respectively

Webull will continue to expand product offering globally while remaining laser-focused on being the platform of choice for active, self-directed investors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) ("Webull" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, which ended December 31, 2025.

"I'm tremendously proud to report our first full-year results as a public company, including record revenues, AUM, customer accounts and the number of markets we serve. Webull was founded as a platform providing investors with access to valuable market information and advanced tools, and the introduction of our proprietary AI tool, Vega, will allow us to accomplish that mission in ways that are truly transformative for Webull and our users," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "From our start, we have built our business around improving the investing experience for self-directed traders and deploying Vega brings us to a whole new level of excellence in this regard. We are proud to have become the platform of choice for sophisticated, active, self-directed investors, with a business grounded in our core equity and options offerings while also expanding into new asset classes, geographies and types of investors. The scale we have achieved is a testament to the hard work and thought leadership of our team."

"We reported another quarter of strong financial performance, particularly in our equities and options businesses, which contributed to a significant full-year revenue increase," said H.C. Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Webull. "We're seeing robust returns on our strategic investment in marketing, innovation and addressable market expansion and are confident that we are positioning Webull to deliver lasting shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter Results

Financial Results

Total revenues increased 50% year-over-year to $165.2 million.

increased 50% year-over-year to $165.2 million. Trading-related revenue increased 56% year-over-year.

increased 56% year-over-year. Total operating expenses increased 55% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher brokerage and transaction costs, reflecting rapid growth in trading volumes and product expansion, and increased marketing and branding expenses which led to record net deposits.

increased 55% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher brokerage and transaction costs, reflecting rapid growth in trading volumes and product expansion, and increased marketing and branding expenses which led to record net deposits. Adjusted operating expenses increased 62% year-over-year to $143.6 million.

increased 62% year-over-year to $143.6 million. Income from continuing operations before income taxes totaled $8.1 million for the quarter, representing a year-over-year decrease of $9.2 million, primarily due to increased marketing and branding expenses and continued investment in our product and global expansion efforts.

totaled $8.1 million for the quarter, representing a year-over-year decrease of $9.2 million, primarily due to increased marketing and branding expenses and continued investment in our product and global expansion efforts. Adjusted operating profit totaled $21.6 million for the quarter and was consistent year-over-year.

totaled $21.6 million for the quarter and was consistent year-over-year. Adjusted operating profit per share - basic and diluted was $0.04, compared with an adjusted operating profit per share of $0.16 (basic and diluted) in the prior year comparative quarter. The increase in our outstanding shares between the periods contributed to the decline.

was $0.04, compared with an adjusted operating profit per share of $0.16 (basic and diluted) in the prior year comparative quarter. The increase in our outstanding shares between the periods contributed to the decline. Net income attributable to the Company decreased to $3.0 million for the quarter from $10.8 million for the prior year comparative quarter.

decreased to $3.0 million for the quarter from $10.8 million for the prior year comparative quarter. Adjusted net income decreased to $14.6 million for the quarter, compared to $15.0 million for the prior year comparative quarter.

decreased to $14.6 million for the quarter, compared to $15.0 million for the prior year comparative quarter. Net income per ordinary share - basic and diluted was $0.01 per share, compared to basic and diluted loss per ordinary share of $0.22 per share for the prior year comparative quarter.[1]

Operating Results

Customer assets totaled $24.6 billion, an all-time high, representing 81% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 225% year-over-year.

totaled $24.6 billion, an all-time high, representing 81% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 225% year-over-year. Funded accounts increased to 5.0 million, representing 8% year-over-year growth.

increased to 5.0 million, representing 8% year-over-year growth. Registered users increased 15% year-over-year to 26.8 million users.

increased 15% year-over-year to 26.8 million users. Options contracts volume grew to 154 million, a 38% year-over-year increase and an increase of 5% from the previous quarter.

grew to 154 million, a 38% year-over-year increase and an increase of 5% from the previous quarter. Equity notional volume grew to $239 billion, representing an 87% year-over-year increase and an increase of 17% from the previous quarter.

grew to $239 billion, representing an 87% year-over-year increase and an increase of 17% from the previous quarter. DARTs increased to 1.2 million, representing 55% year-over-year growth.

Full Year Results

Financial Results

Revenues increased 46% year-over-year to $571 million.

increased 46% year-over-year to $571 million. Trading-related revenue increased 59% year-over-year.

increased 59% year-over-year. Total operating expenses increased 27% year-over-year primarily driven by higher brokerage and transaction costs, reflecting growth in trading volumes, and increased technology and development and general and administrative expenses due to headcount growth to support continued investment in product and global expansion efforts.

increased 27% year-over-year primarily driven by higher brokerage and transaction costs, reflecting growth in trading volumes, and increased technology and development and general and administrative expenses due to headcount growth to support continued investment in product and global expansion efforts. Adjusted operating expenses increased 24% year-over-year.

increased 24% year-over-year. Income from continuing operations before income taxes for the year was $45.2 million as compared to a loss for the prior year of $12.1, an increase of $57.3 million.

for the year was $45.2 million as compared to a loss for the prior year of $12.1, an increase of $57.3 million. Adjusted operating profit for the year was $110.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $92 million.

for the year was $110.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $92 million. Adjusted operating profit per share - basic and diluted was $0.28, compared with an adjusted operating profit per share of $0.13 (basic and diluted) for the prior year.

was $0.28, compared with an adjusted operating profit per share of $0.13 (basic and diluted) for the prior year. Net Income attributable to the Company was $24.8 million for the year as compared to a net loss of $22.7 million for the prior year, an increase of $47.5 million.

was $24.8 million for the year as compared to a net loss of $22.7 million for the prior year, an increase of $47.5 million. Adjusted net income increased $76.3 million to $84.2 million for the year.

increased $76.3 million to $84.2 million for the year. Net Loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted was $1.23, compared to $3.73 (basic and diluted) for the prior year.[1]

Operating Results

Option contracts volume increased to 550 million, representing a 19% year-over-year increase.

increased to 550 million, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Equity notional volume increased to 732 billion, representing a 59% year-over-year increase.

Company Highlights

Fourth Quarter

Introduced Vega AI, the next evolution of our AI-powered decision partner delivering real-time, personalized insights and analysis using news, earnings, and data for investors to help them navigate the complexities of modern trading.

Launched corporate bond trading for U.S. customers, building on our previous rollout of U.S. government bond trading, enabling further user portfolio diversification.

Entered into a partnership with Meritz Financial Group, one of South Korea's largest financial institutions, to offer South Korean investors seamless access to U.S. equity markets.

Full Year

Officially relaunched cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. market, giving users access to their Webull Pay accounts directly within the Webull app, and allowing them to trade cryptocurrency alongside all other Webull products.

Launched cryptocurrency in Australia, enabling access to trading of up to 240 cryptocurrencies powered by a partnership with Coinbase Prime.

Launched Webull in the European Union with the introduction of brokerage services in the Netherlands, giving retail investors access to European and U.S.-listed equities, fractional shares, European ETFs and U.S. options.

Rolled out Level 3 Options for our customers in Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong, granting access to a broader range of U.S. options strategies and providing clients with exposure to all areas of capital markets to empower full control over their portfolios.

[1] The fourth quarter year-over-year increase in basic and diluted net income per ordinary share and the annual year-over-year decrease in basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was primarily driven by the conversion of our preferred stock into ordinary shares upon the closing of our business combination transaction with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation in April 2025. Since April 2025, we no longer recognize non-cash accounting losses that result from increases in the fair value of our preferred shares as we no longer have any preferred stock outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Webull will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. E.T. today, March 4, 2025. The conference call can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Uo79nQaz or participants may dial 1-866-652-5200 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6060 (international).

Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations, as well as the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Contacts

For Investors

ir@webullcorp.com

For Media

5W Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos

Webull@5wpr.com

(212) 999-5585

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations, before income taxes, excluding share-based compensation expenses, one-time transactions, and other expense (income), net. Adjusted operating profit per share represents adjusted operating profit divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to the Company, excluding share-based compensation expenses, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and one-time transactions. Adjusted operating expenses represent total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses and one-time transactions.

We believe that adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income before income taxes, net income, and total operating expenses. We believe that adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses provide useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to income before income taxes, earnings per share, net income attributable to the Company, and total operating expenses or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Definitions

"Customer assets" refer to the sum of the fair value of all equities, ETFs, options, warrants, futures, digital assets and cash held by customers in their Webull brokerage accounts, net of customer margin balances, as of the record date. While customer assets are significantly impacted by mark-to-market valuations of customers' investments and digital holdings, we consider customer assets an important metric as growth in customer assets generally leads to an increase in trading volumes and revenue.

"DARTs" refer to daily average revenue trades, which is the number of customer trades executed during a given period divided by the number of trading days in that period. DARTs provide us information on how active our customers trade. A limitation of this metric is that it does not capture the size of the trade and revenue per trade varies significantly depending on size and type of trades.

"Funded accounts" refer to Webull brokerage accounts into which the customer has made an initial deposit or money transfer, of any amount, whose account balance (which is measured as the fair value of assets in the customer's account less the amount due from the customer) has not dropped to or below zero for 45 consecutive calendar days as of the record date. Funded accounts reflect unique customers, and multiple funded accounts by a single customer are counted as one funded account. Growth in our funded accounts provides insight as to the effectiveness of our marketing efforts and our ability to acquire monetizable customers. Funded accounts are positively correlated with, but are not determinative, of customer assets, trading volumes, and revenue.

"Options contracts volume" refers to the total number of options contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time. Options contracts volume directly drives our options trading revenue, as we earn payment for order flow or commissions for customers' options trades on a per contract basis. However, options contracts volume is highly sensitive to market conditions in the short-term, which makes predicting our options trading revenue with precision difficult.

"Registered users" refer to those users who have registered on our platform but not necessarily have opened a brokerage account with one of our licensed broker-dealers. Growth in our registered users provides insight as to the popularity of the Webull App. While we do not generate revenue from registered users who do not have brokerage accounts with us, registering an account on the Webull App is the first step toward opening and funding a brokerage account with us.

Webull Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





December 31,

2025



December 31,

2024





Unaudited







Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 653,188,906



$ 270,728,008

Cash and cash equivalents segregated under federal and foreign

requirements



1,537,119,275





939,232,153

Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations



562,961,145





262,093,040

Receivables from customers, net



708,785,550





301,107,428

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



50,208,272





50,344,836

Customer-held fractional shares



172,309,953





108,252,531

Total current assets



3,684,573,101





1,931,757,996

Right-of-use assets



64,357,655





66,293,751

Property and equipment, net



35,894,855





33,629,770

Intangible assets, net



55,434,567





19,415,963

Goodwill



30,264,138





5,197,438

Deferred tax assets



9,346,987





12,374,499

Other non-current assets



1,000,000





-

Total non-current assets



196,298,202





136,911,421

Total assets

$ 3,880,871,303



$ 2,068,669,417

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders' equity (deficit)















Payables due to customers

$ 2,667,837,626



$ 1,378,625,130

Payables due to brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations



3,481,115





1,490,537

Lease liabilities - current portion



3,611,195





4,969,959

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses



102,183,377





61,079,799

Total current liabilities



2,777,113,313





1,446,165,425

Lease liabilities - non-current portion



8,911,821





10,438,555

Unsecured promissory notes



65,000,000





-

Deferred tax liabilities



13,366,222





5,292,255

Total non-current liabilities



87,278,043





15,730,810

Total liabilities



2,864,391,356





1,461,896,235

Commitments and Contingencies



-





-

Mezzanine equity















Convertible redeemable preferred shares (aggregate liquidation preference

of $0 and $644,132,365 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively; and aggregate redemption value of $0 and

$2,861,748,733 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively)



-





2,861,748,733

Total mezzanine equity



-





2,861,748,733

Shareholders' equity (deficit)















Class A ordinary shares ($0.00001 par value; 4,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 440,715,769 and 439,591,704 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025, respectively; and 143,531,580

and 139,307,224 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024, respectively)



4,396





1,393

Class B ordinary shares ($0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 83,859,005 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2025 and no shares as of December 31, 2024)



839





-

Treasury shares (1,124,485 and 4,224,356 shares as of December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



-





-

Additional paid in capital



3,192,952,827





-

Accumulated deficit



(2,178,189,845)





(2,241,054,086)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,524,496





(15,195,946)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



1,016,292,713





(2,256,248,639)

Noncontrolling interest



187,234





1,273,088

Total equity (deficit)



1,016,479,947





(2,254,975,551)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and total equity (deficit)

$ 3,880,871,303



$ 2,068,669,417



Webull Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Revenues















Equity and option order flow rebates

$ 304,126,641



$ 197,069,562

Interest related income



154,256,508





130,451,877

Handling charge income



87,293,753





49,044,700

Other revenues



25,319,904





13,663,533

Total revenues



570,996,806





390,229,672

Operating expenses















Brokerage and transaction



128,749,064





79,306,618

Technology and development



79,184,019





63,840,463

Marketing and branding



135,947,415





138,721,231

General and administrative



168,642,689





122,714,628

Total operating expenses



512,523,187





404,582,940

Other expense (income), net



13,275,139





(2,302,693)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes



45,198,480





(12,050,575)

Provision for income taxes



20,832,451





13,823,355

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax



24,366,029





(25,873,930)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





2,691,778

Net income (loss)



24,366,029





(23,182,152)

Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(404,675)





(488,504)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company



24,770,704





(22,693,648)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



(21,702,737)





(495,088,038)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



(513,080,828)





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



(15,600,000)





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



38,093,537





-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (487,519,324)



$ (517,781,686)



















Amounts attributable to ordinary shareholders















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 24,366,029



$ (25,873,930)

Less loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest



(404,675)





(488,504)

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the Company



24,770,704





(25,385,426)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



(21,702,737)





(495,088,038)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



(513,080,828)





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



(15,600,000)





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



38,093,537





-

Loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (487,519,324)



$ (520,473,464)

Income from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders



-





2,691,778

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (487,519,324)



$ (517,781,686)



















Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders















Basic and diluted

$ (1.23)



$ (3.75)

Income per share from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders















Basic and diluted

$ -



$ 0.02

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders















Basic and diluted

$ (1.23)



$ (3.73)

Weighted-average shares outstanding















Basic and diluted



396,999,679





138,828,900



















Net income (loss)

$ 24,366,029



$ (23,182,152)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment



16,691,471





(8,430,811)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



16,691,471





(8,430,811)

Comprehensive income (loss)



41,057,500





(31,612,963)



















Less comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(404,675)





(488,504)

Less foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to noncontrolling

interest



(28,971)





(94,666)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



(21,702,737)





(495,088,038)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



(513,080,828)





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



(15,600,000)





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



38,093,537





-

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (470,798,882)



$ (526,117,831)



Webull Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Revenues















Equity and option order flow rebates

$ 87,669,418



$ 58,415,050

Interest related income



43,470,483





33,072,378

Handling charge income



26,305,046





15,243,316

Other revenues



7,753,875





3,527,077

Total revenues



165,198,822





110,257,821

Operating expenses















Brokerage and transaction



35,098,985





22,567,222

Technology and development



20,589,708





17,509,441

Marketing and branding



53,254,342





23,358,023

General and administrative



39,056,787





31,786,151

Total operating expenses



147,999,822





95,220,837

Other expense (income), net



9,065,477





(2,271,535)

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes



8,133,523





17,308,519

Provision for income taxes



5,118,410





9,379,479

Income from continuing operations, net of tax



3,015,113





7,929,040

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





2,691,778

Net income



3,015,113





10,620,818

Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(26,213)





(141,167)

Net income attributable to the Company



3,041,326





10,761,985

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



-





(42,177,264)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



-





-

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ 3,041,326



$ (31,415,279)



















Amounts attributable to ordinary shareholders















Income from continuing operations

$ 3,015,113



$ 7,929,040

Less loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest



(26,213)





(141,167)

Income from continuing operations attributable to the Company



3,041,326





8,070,207

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



-





(42,177,264)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



-





-

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders

$ 3,041,326



$ (34,107,057)

Income from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders



-





2,691,778

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ 3,041,326



$ (31,415,279)



















Income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders















Basic

$ 0.01



$ (0.24)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.24)

Income per share from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders















Basic

$ -



$ 0.02

Diluted

$ -



$ 0.02

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders















Basic

$ 0.01



$ (0.22)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.22)

Weighted-average shares outstanding















Basic



521,969,391





139,307,224

Diluted



535,685,132





139,307,225



















Net income

$ 3,015,113



$ 10,620,818

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment



7,208,159





(9,615,203)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



7,208,159





(9,615,203)

Comprehensive income



10,223,272





1,005,615

Less comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(26,213)





(141,167)

Less foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to noncontrolling

interest



392





(68,888)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



-





(42,177,264)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



-





-

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



-





-

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ 10,249,093



$ (40,961,594)



Webull Corporation Unaudited Annual Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (Unaudited)





For the Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Total operating expenses (GAAP)

$ 512,523,187



$ 404,582,940



$ 366,623,191

Less: Share-based compensation



43,872,899





32,587,611





29,411,885

One-time transaction:























Less: Webull Pay transaction related employee

distributions



7,925,436





-





-

Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

$ 460,724,852



$ 371,995,329



$ 337,211,306



Adjusted Operating Profit Reconciliation (Unaudited)





For the Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income

taxes

$ 45,198,480



$ (12,050,575)



$ 20,178,094

Add: Other expense (income), net



13,275,139





(2,302,693)





2,801,285

Add: Share-based compensation



43,872,899





32,587,611





29,411,885

One-time transaction:























Add: Webull Pay transaction related employee

distributions



7,925,436





-









Adjusted operating profit (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$ 110,271,954



$ 18,234,343



$ 52,391,264



























Adjusted operating profit per share (Non-GAAP) - basic

and diluted

$ 0.28



$ 0.13



$ 0.38

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



396,999,679





138,828,900





137,965,591



Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)





For the Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (GAAP)

$ 24,770,704



$ (22,693,648)



$ 6,069,284

Add: Share-based compensation



43,872,899





32,587,611





29,411,885

Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



12,191,586





(1,972,531)





2,295,582

One-time transactions:



















-

Add: Equity offering costs



10,976,693





-





-

Add: Webull Pay transaction related employee

distributions



7,925,436





-





-

Less: Gain from Webull Pay acquisition



(15,495,593)





-





-

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$ 84,241,725



$ 7,921,432



$ 37,776,751



Webull Corporation Unaudited Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

















(Unaudited)













December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2025

Total operating expenses

(GAAP)









$95,220,837

$ 96,782,106



$ 135,218,723



$ 132,522,536



$ 147,999,822

Less: Share-based

compensation









6,621,570



8,069,045





26,969,402





4,483,566





4,350,886

One-time transaction:











































Add: Webull Pay transaction

related employee distributions









-



-





-





7,925,436





-

Adjusted operating expenses

(Non-GAAP)









$88,599,267

$ 88,713,061



$ 108,249,321



$ 120,113,534



$ 143,648,936



Adjusted Operating Profit Reconciliation (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended













(Unaudited)



December 31, 2024







March 31, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2025

Income (loss) from continuing

operations, before income

taxes $17,308,519







$ 19,497,312



$ (21,385,169)



$ 38,952,814



$ 8,133,523

Add: Other (income) expense,

net (2,271,535)









1,089,417





17,659,796





(14,539,551)





9,065,477

Add: Share-based

compensation 6,621,570









8,069,045





26,969,402





4,483,566





4,350,886

One-time transaction:







































Add: Webull Pay transaction

related employee distributions -









-





-





7,925,436





-

Adjusted operating profit (Non-

GAAP) $21,658,554







$ 28,655,774



$ 23,244,029



$ 36,822,265



$ 21,549,886











































Adjusted operating profit per

share (Non-GAAP) - basic $ 0.16







$ 0.21



$ 0.05



$ 0.08



$ 0.04

Adjusted operating profit per

share (Non-GAAP) - diluted $ 0.16







$ 0.21



$ 0.05



$ 0.07



$ 0.04

Weighted-average shares

outstanding - basic 139,307,224









139,307,224





431,390,035





490,103,946





521,969,391

Weighted-average shares

outstanding - diluted 139,307,224









139,307,224





431,390,035





508,333,712





535,685,132



Webull Corporation Unaudited Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (Cont.)

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended













(Unaudited)







December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2025

Net income (loss) attributable to

the Company (GAAP)

$ 10,761,985



$ 13,085,807



$ (28,274,027)



$ 36,917,598



$ 3,041,326

Add: Share-based compensation



6,621,570





8,069,045





26,969,402





4,483,566





4,350,886

Add: Foreign currency transaction

losses (gains)



(2,439,029)





103,707





5,740,232





(865,581)





7,213,228

One-time transaction:







































Add: Equity offering costs



-





-





10,976,693





-





-

Add: Webull Pay transaction

related employee distributions



-





-





-





7,925,436





-

Less: Gain from Webull Pay

acquisition



-





-





-





(15,495,593)





-

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)



$14,944,526



$ 21,258,559



$ 15,412,300



$ 32,965,426



$ 14,605,440



Contra Revenue Impact

Most of our platform users are not considered customers under ASC 606, Revenues from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), and promotional payments made to these platform users are accounted for as a marketing and branding expense. Conversely, for our platform users who have been determined to be customers under ASC 606, we account for these promotional payments as a reduction in revenue (i.e., "contra revenue"). The following presents how contra revenue impacted our revenues.

Annual Impact:





For the Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Contra revenue impact on:

(Unaudited)

Option handling fees

$ (9,994,695)



$ (503,805)



$ (252,982)

Platform and trading fees



(9,856,696)





(3,120,124)





(265,128)

Other income



(1,330,457)





-





-

Total contra revenue

$ (21,181,848)



$ (3,623,929)



$ (518,110)



Quarterly Impact:

























For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2025

Contra revenue impact on:







(Unaudited)

Option handling fees

$ (42,833)



$ (118,541)



$ (1,440,872)



$ (2,241,855)



$ (6,193,427)

Platform and trading fees

(1,027,489)





(2,706,115)





(3,219,590)





(1,204,441)





(2,726,550)

Other income

-





-





(427,442)





(214,069)





(688,946)

Total contra revenue

$(1,070,322)



$ (2,824,656)



$ (5,087,904)



$ (3,660,365)



$ (9,608,923)



Statement regarding unaudited financial and operational information

The unaudited financial and operational information included in this press release is subject to potential adjustments and is based on the information available to management at this time. Potential adjustments to operational and consolidated financial information may be identified from work performed during Webull's preparation of financial statements subsequently hereto or its year-end audit. Information may also be presented differently from the information included herein in the future. This could result in significant differences from the unaudited or other historical operational and financial information included herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release or other statements of the Company made in connection herewith, including, for instance, statements as to business strategy and plans, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, objectives of management for future operations or strategies of the Company, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "propose," "continue," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

All forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and forecasts and reflect the reasonable views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company and its management as of the date of this press release, and are therefore subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company and its management and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships and deepen engagement with users, customers and suppliers, and retain its management and key employees; (2) the reliance of key functions of the Company's business on third-parties and the risk that the Company's platform and systems rely on software and applications that are highly technical and may contain undetected errors that could result in unexpected network interruptions, failures, security breaches, or computer virus attacks; (3) the risks associated with the Company's global operations and continued global expansion, including, but not limited to, the risks related to complex or constantly evolving political or regulatory environments that may result in substantial costs or require adverse changes to the Company's business practices; (4) the Company's estimates of expenses and costs, of profitability or of other operational and financial metrics as well as the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and service; (5) the Company's reliance on trading related income, including payment for order flow ("PFOF"), and the risk of new regulation or bans on PFOF and similar practices; (6) the Company's exposure to fluctuations in interest rates, rapidly changing interest rate environments, volatile prices of securities and digital assets and their respective trading volumes; (7) the Company's reliance on a limited number of market makers and liquidity providers to generate a large portion of its revenues, and the negative impact of the loss of any of those market makers or liquidity providers; (8) the effects of competition in the Company's industry and the Company's need to constantly innovate and invest in new markets, products, technologies or services to retain, attract and deepen engagement with users; (9) changes in international trade policies and trade disputes that could result in tariffs, taxes or other protectionist measures adversely affecting our business; (10) risks related to general political, economic and business conditions globally and in jurisdictions where the Company operates; (11) risk of further actions taken by various government bodies in the United States that have made the Company the subject of inquiries and investigations relating to concerns about our connections to China; (12) the risk that the failure to protect customer data and privacy or to prevent security breaches relating to the Company's platform could result in economic loss, damage to its reputation, deter customers from using its products and services, and expose it to legal penalties and liability; (13) the risks associated with incorporating artificial intelligence technologies into certain of our products and processes, including potential regulatory, operational, reputational, or compliance challenges; (14) risks related to the Company's need as a regulated financial services company to develop and maintain effective compliance and risk management infrastructures as well as to maintain capital levels required by regulators and self-regulatory organizations; (15) the ability to meet, or continue to meet, stock exchange listing standards; (16) the possibility of adverse developments in pending or new litigation and regulatory investigations; (17) risks relating to our offering of event contracts or prediction market products in the United States, including potential changes in regulatory interpretations or enforcement priorities; (18) risks related to significant disruptions in the cryptocurrency market that negatively impacts user engagement with cryptocurrency trading on our platform; (19) political, regulatory or economic changes that affect cryptocurrencies, including changes in the governance of a cryptocurrency; (20) risks related to the offer and resale of our securities, such as dilution from the issuance of additional Class A ordinary shares upon the exercise of warrants, and increased volatility, or significant declines, in the price of our securities based on increased trading activity and the perception that sales of our securities may occur; and (21) other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in filings made, or to be made, by the Company with the SEC, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the SEC, such as the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. There may be additional risks that the Company and its management presently do not know about or that the Company and its management currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of these factors, risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and any estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278678/Webull_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webull-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302704193.html