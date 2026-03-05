Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C O R R E C T I O N -- Honor Device Co., Ltd

In the news release, HONOR CEO Takes Center Stage at MWC 2026, While Robot Phone Praised for its Innovation and Integration of Intelligence, issued 04-Mar-2026 by Honor Device Co., Ltd over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph should read "On March 4, James Li, CEO of global AI device ecosystem company HONOR, delivered a forward-looking keynote address on the main stage of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, outlining how AI can enhance human potential." rather than "James Li, CEO of global AI device ecosystem company HONOR, today delivered a forward-looking keynote address on the main stage of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, outlining how AI can enhance human potential." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

HONOR CEO Takes Center Stage at MWC 2026, While Robot Phone Praised for its Innovation and Integration of Intelligence

James Li presents Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) as the path forward, outlining how AI can enhance human potential

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, James Li, CEO of global AI device ecosystem company HONOR, delivered a forward-looking keynote address on the main stage of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, outlining how AI can enhance human potential.

James Li, CEO of HONOR, delivered keynote address on the main stage of MWC.

"We believe the essence of AI must remain human-centric," said James Li, as HONOR takes the center stage at MWC for the first time. "Our goal is to give intelligence both IQ and EQ, the power to solve, and the soul to understand. It will help us navigate a fast-changing world, so we can live each moment with joy, love, and wisdom."

HONOR delivered an outstanding performance at this year's event, anchored by a bold vision for the future-Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI)-and crowned by a true showstopper: the HONOR Robot Phone.

GLOMO award presented to HONOR at MWC

HONOR was rewarded the "Best Disruptive Device innovation" for the implementation and commercialisation of silicon carbon battery technology by Global Mobile (GLOMO) at MWC 2025.

This innovation empowers HONOR Magic V6 to achieve an industry-first silicon content of 25%, supporting higher energy density in an ultra-thin foldable design. At MWC 2026, HONOR also demonstrated next-generation battery innovation with the all-new HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, featuring 32% silicon content and 985 Wh/L. It signals a further leap in ultra-thin, ultra-high energy battery technology.

Furthermore, numerous global institutes has awarded a series of HONOR products, including HONOR Robot Phone, HONOR Magic V6, HONOR MagicPad4, and HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 "Best in Show"for MWC 2026, while media and analysts praised its human-centric innovation and its integration of robotics, AI, and mobile communication technologies.

HONOR's Robot Phone is the best showcase of HONOR's AHI vision, which places humanity at the center of the AI revolution, advocating for technology that seeks to enhance, not replace, human potential and creativity.

To turn this vision into reality, three forms of intelligence must work together: personal intelligence: the AI agent that lives on users' personal devices, universal intelligence: the collective brain of humanity, bringing the world's knowledge to users; and edge intelligence: like robots and electric vehicles, acting as users' new "eyes" and "hands" in the physical world.

As an embodied AI device that can sense and interact with the world, the HONOR Robot Phone exemplifies how these three intelligences can seamlessly integrate to empower anyone to become a professional filmmaker: bring AI and imaging together, unlock a whole new world of self-expression."It makes creation not only effortless, and far more exciting," says James Li.

On the stage, James Li also issued an open invitation for collaboration across the industry to create an AI device ecosystem. "We aspire to be a cool company, teaming up with the coolest minds. Together, for a cool future of AI!" he said.

From the Robot Phone to the latest foldable, tablet and PC innovation, global media and MWC attendees are welcome to visit the HONOR booth in Hall 3 to experience the future of intelligent devices firsthand.

About HONOR

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com

https://community.honor.com/
https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/
https://x.com/honorglobal
https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/
https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926725/James_Li_CEO_HONOR_delivered_keynote_address_main_stage_MWC.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926726/GLOMO_award_presented_HONOR_MWC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-ceo-takes-center-stage-at-mwc-2026-while-robot-phone-praised-for-its-innovation-and-integration-of-intelligence-302704793.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.