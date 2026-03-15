DJ SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year

EQS Newswire / 15/03/2026 / 21:59 UTC+8 Press Release (For immediate release) (Stock code: 2386) SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year (16 March 2026, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). In 2025, facing the challenges of profound shifts in the global energy landscape and intensifying industry competition, the Group consistently prioritized high-quality development as the overarching principle. We have advanced international operations with greater openness, driven technological innovation with unwavering determination, and rewarded shareholder trust with pragmatic measures-delivering a solid annual performance. In 2025, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB70.074 billion and net profit of RMB1.807 billion. The Board consistently adheres to the core principle of "investor-centricity," sharing the fruits of high-quality development with all shareholders through a high dividend policy. A final dividend for 2025 of RMB0.104 per share is proposed, representing a base dividend payout ratio of 65% for the full year. To further demonstrate unwavering confidence in long-term development and safeguard shareholder returns, the Company initiated our first special dividend distribution, proposing an additional special dividend of RMB0.094 per share, resulting in a total distribution of RMB0.198 per share with the final dividend on a combined basis. Including the interim dividend already paid, the total dividend per share for the whole year amounts to RMB0.358, representing an effective payout ratio of 88%, maintaining the same dividend per share as last year. Operational quality and efficiency were steadily improved, while development resilience continues being strengthened. Market scale maintained steady growth. New orders signed throughout the year reached RMB101.248 billion, remaining above the RMB100 billion mark for the second consecutive year, which demonstrates a positive trend of "steadily increasing total volume, continuously optimized structure, and accelerated expansion into front-end business segments." International operations improved in both quality and speed, establishing a diversified and balanced layout where Sinopec markets, non-Sinopec markets and international markets each account for one-third of the portfolio, significantly enhancing risk resilience. Breakthroughs were achieved in high-end business segments. The high-level front-end engineering advantage was further consolidated, with the successful signing of landmark overseas front-end projects such as the FEED+ convertible EPC contract for the Saudi ACWA large-scale green hydrogen project. All five engineering subsidiaries achieved their first overseas front-end business contracts within the year, comprehensively enhancing source competitiveness. Comprehensive strengths have become more apparent. The unique competitive advantage of "Global Rules + Chinese Efficiency" has been fully demonstrated, with our integrated engineering service capabilities earning high recognition from global clients. Currently, front-end and EPC contracts account for over 80% of our order backlog, and the order structure continues to optimize, effectively stimulating the continuous optimization of the revenue structure, demonstrating strong operational resilience in intense market competition and achieving both qualitative enhancement and reasonable quantitative growth. Technological innovation capabilities remain at the forefront, driving significant progress in new industrialization. Steady progress in technology-driven value creation. Throughout the year, technology development and licensing contracts totaling RMB1.013 billion were signed, demonstrating a steady enhancement in the direct efficiency-generating capacity of technology. The innovation ecosystem has expanded comprehensively. Adhering to the principles of "open cooperation and integrated innovation", we deepened industry-academia-research integration with top research institutes and universities, and collaborated with overseas clients and partners to promote the global deployment of our leading technologies. We successfully hosted the 12th World Congress of Chemical Engineering SubForum 12 on "Process Industry Innovation and Process System Engineering Reinvention", gathering nearly 200 global experts, scholars, corporate representatives, and industry elites in the chemical engineering eld for exchange of insights. Accelerating implementation of digital and intelligent transformation. The "Guidelines for Comprehensively Advancing the Company's Leadership in the New Industrialization of the Engineering Construction Industry" were released, yielding replicable and scalable outcomes in intelligent design, machine-based manufacturing, and digital delivery, etc. The engineering construction model is accelerating its transformation and upgrading toward "standardized lean design + factory-based intelligent manufacturing + modular installation". AI applications moved into practical implementation: On the design side, knowledge graphs and generative design significantly boosted efficiency; on the management side, the intelligent supply chain management system for the entire lifecycle advanced in tandem with smart construction site development; on the construction side, intelligent equipment like trackless crawler welders and multi-axis welding robots saw widespread adoption. Corporate governance continues improving, and the quality of the Company steadily increases. The governance system is standardized and efficient. The convert of China National Petroleum Corporation's domestic shares to the H shares on the public market was successfully completed, further optimizing our equity structure and governance framework. A comprehensive amendment to the Articles of Association was smoothly completed, with the Audit Committee of the Board fully assuming the functions of the Supervisory Committee. Industrial layout has been expanded. Sinopec (Guangdong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. was established as a specialized environmental governance platform, contributing to the protection of clear waters, blue skies, and clean soil. The acquisition of equity in East China Pipeline Design and Research Institute was completed, further enhancing comprehensive design capabilities in pipeline storage and transportation. ESG performance remains leading. Deepened SINOPEC's social responsibility brand building by continuing the "Immersive Public Safety Experience and Emergency Science Outreach Program," demonstrating state-owned enterprise responsibility. Maintained the industry's highest AA-level ESG rating from Wind Information and received the "China Listed Companies ESG Annual Best Practice Award" for two consecutive years. Mr. JIANG Dejun, Chairman of SEG, said: "The Company has now completed the drafting of the "15th Five-Year Development Plan Outline," which has been reviewed and approved by the Board. Seven major development strategies have been made: value-oriented, innovation-driven, cost-leadership, digital & smart empowerment, green & clean, globally development, and integration symbiosis. Research has been completed on eight key initiatives: development indicator system, domestic market expansion, international operations, construction business transformation, technological innovation, green low-carbon and energy conservation, digital-physical integration, and smart manufacturing. By 2030, the Company is expected to embody the fundamental characteristics of a world-class technology-driven engineering enterprise, evolving into an engineering group distinguished by robust technological capabilities, exceptional management expertise, integrated synergistic development, effective risk prevention and control, and will significantly enhance our overall value. The Company endeavors to achieve its long-term goal of main business revenue exceeding RMB100 billion by 2035, with overseas business revenue consistently accounting for over one-third of total revenue, significantly enhancing the international competitiveness of core technologies, and maintaining a leading brand influence among international engineering companies. In 2026, the Group will implement the Board's strategic decisions by focusing on advancing initiatives such as: strengthening strategic guidance and integrated coordination; continuously promoting innovation-driven development, lean management, digital & smart empowerment, and green low-carbon practices; providing high-level support for the transformation and upgrading of the energy and chemical industries; setting high standards for leading the new industrialization of the engineering construction sector; advancing the internationalization of engineering construction enterprise operations with high quality and efficiency; and achieving diversified value creation for the listed company with high efficiency. These efforts will enable the Group to take more solid strides toward "Building a world-leading technology-driven engineering company". Business Review and Highlights QHSE performance remained sound. During the Reporting Period, the Group was executing 1,888 projects, with an average daily personnel of about 120,000 on site. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the accumulated safety manhours reached 359 million, and no major safety, quality or environmental incidents occurred.

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March 15, 2026 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)