SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year -2

DJ SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year

EQS Newswire / 15/03/2026 / 21:59 UTC+8 Press Release (For immediate release) (Stock code: 2386) SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year (16 March 2026, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). In 2025, facing the challenges of profound shifts in the global energy landscape and intensifying industry competition, the Group consistently prioritized high-quality development as the overarching principle. We have advanced international operations with greater openness, driven technological innovation with unwavering determination, and rewarded shareholder trust with pragmatic measures-delivering a solid annual performance. In 2025, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB70.074 billion and net profit of RMB1.807 billion. The Board consistently adheres to the core principle of "investor-centricity," sharing the fruits of high-quality development with all shareholders through a high dividend policy. A final dividend for 2025 of RMB0.104 per share is proposed, representing a base dividend payout ratio of 65% for the full year. To further demonstrate unwavering confidence in long-term development and safeguard shareholder returns, the Company initiated our first special dividend distribution, proposing an additional special dividend of RMB0.094 per share, resulting in a total distribution of RMB0.198 per share with the final dividend on a combined basis. Including the interim dividend already paid, the total dividend per share for the whole year amounts to RMB0.358, representing an effective payout ratio of 88%, maintaining the same dividend per share as last year. Operational quality and efficiency were steadily improved, while development resilience continues being strengthened. Market scale maintained steady growth. New orders signed throughout the year reached RMB101.248 billion, remaining above the RMB100 billion mark for the second consecutive year, which demonstrates a positive trend of "steadily increasing total volume, continuously optimized structure, and accelerated expansion into front-end business segments." International operations improved in both quality and speed, establishing a diversified and balanced layout where Sinopec markets, non-Sinopec markets and international markets each account for one-third of the portfolio, significantly enhancing risk resilience. Breakthroughs were achieved in high-end business segments. The high-level front-end engineering advantage was further consolidated, with the successful signing of landmark overseas front-end projects such as the FEED+ convertible EPC contract for the Saudi ACWA large-scale green hydrogen project. All five engineering subsidiaries achieved their first overseas front-end business contracts within the year, comprehensively enhancing source competitiveness. Comprehensive strengths have become more apparent. The unique competitive advantage of "Global Rules + Chinese Efficiency" has been fully demonstrated, with our integrated engineering service capabilities earning high recognition from global clients. Currently, front-end and EPC contracts account for over 80% of our order backlog, and the order structure continues to optimize, effectively stimulating the continuous optimization of the revenue structure, demonstrating strong operational resilience in intense market competition and achieving both qualitative enhancement and reasonable quantitative growth. Technological innovation capabilities remain at the forefront, driving significant progress in new industrialization. Steady progress in technology-driven value creation. Throughout the year, technology development and licensing contracts totaling RMB1.013 billion were signed, demonstrating a steady enhancement in the direct efficiency-generating capacity of technology. The innovation ecosystem has expanded comprehensively. Adhering to the principles of "open cooperation and integrated innovation", we deepened industry-academia-research integration with top research institutes and universities, and collaborated with overseas clients and partners to promote the global deployment of our leading technologies. We successfully hosted the 12th World Congress of Chemical Engineering SubForum 12 on "Process Industry Innovation and Process System Engineering Reinvention", gathering nearly 200 global experts, scholars, corporate representatives, and industry elites in the chemical engineering eld for exchange of insights. Accelerating implementation of digital and intelligent transformation. The "Guidelines for Comprehensively Advancing the Company's Leadership in the New Industrialization of the Engineering Construction Industry" were released, yielding replicable and scalable outcomes in intelligent design, machine-based manufacturing, and digital delivery, etc. The engineering construction model is accelerating its transformation and upgrading toward "standardized lean design + factory-based intelligent manufacturing + modular installation". AI applications moved into practical implementation: On the design side, knowledge graphs and generative design significantly boosted efficiency; on the management side, the intelligent supply chain management system for the entire lifecycle advanced in tandem with smart construction site development; on the construction side, intelligent equipment like trackless crawler welders and multi-axis welding robots saw widespread adoption. Corporate governance continues improving, and the quality of the Company steadily increases. The governance system is standardized and efficient. The convert of China National Petroleum Corporation's domestic shares to the H shares on the public market was successfully completed, further optimizing our equity structure and governance framework. A comprehensive amendment to the Articles of Association was smoothly completed, with the Audit Committee of the Board fully assuming the functions of the Supervisory Committee. Industrial layout has been expanded. Sinopec (Guangdong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. was established as a specialized environmental governance platform, contributing to the protection of clear waters, blue skies, and clean soil. The acquisition of equity in East China Pipeline Design and Research Institute was completed, further enhancing comprehensive design capabilities in pipeline storage and transportation. ESG performance remains leading. Deepened SINOPEC's social responsibility brand building by continuing the "Immersive Public Safety Experience and Emergency Science Outreach Program," demonstrating state-owned enterprise responsibility. Maintained the industry's highest AA-level ESG rating from Wind Information and received the "China Listed Companies ESG Annual Best Practice Award" for two consecutive years. Mr. JIANG Dejun, Chairman of SEG, said: "The Company has now completed the drafting of the "15th Five-Year Development Plan Outline," which has been reviewed and approved by the Board. Seven major development strategies have been made: value-oriented, innovation-driven, cost-leadership, digital & smart empowerment, green & clean, globally development, and integration symbiosis. Research has been completed on eight key initiatives: development indicator system, domestic market expansion, international operations, construction business transformation, technological innovation, green low-carbon and energy conservation, digital-physical integration, and smart manufacturing. By 2030, the Company is expected to embody the fundamental characteristics of a world-class technology-driven engineering enterprise, evolving into an engineering group distinguished by robust technological capabilities, exceptional management expertise, integrated synergistic development, effective risk prevention and control, and will significantly enhance our overall value. The Company endeavors to achieve its long-term goal of main business revenue exceeding RMB100 billion by 2035, with overseas business revenue consistently accounting for over one-third of total revenue, significantly enhancing the international competitiveness of core technologies, and maintaining a leading brand influence among international engineering companies. In 2026, the Group will implement the Board's strategic decisions by focusing on advancing initiatives such as: strengthening strategic guidance and integrated coordination; continuously promoting innovation-driven development, lean management, digital & smart empowerment, and green low-carbon practices; providing high-level support for the transformation and upgrading of the energy and chemical industries; setting high standards for leading the new industrialization of the engineering construction sector; advancing the internationalization of engineering construction enterprise operations with high quality and efficiency; and achieving diversified value creation for the listed company with high efficiency. These efforts will enable the Group to take more solid strides toward "Building a world-leading technology-driven engineering company". Business Review and Highlights QHSE performance remained sound. During the Reporting Period, the Group was executing 1,888 projects, with an average daily personnel of about 120,000 on site. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the accumulated safety manhours reached 359 million, and no major safety, quality or environmental incidents occurred.

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DJ SEG Announced 2025 Annual Results Initiating First Special Dividend Distribution Payout Ratio Reached 88% Newly Signed Orders Exceeded RMB100-Billion Mark for the Second Consecutive Year -2-

During the Reporting Period, the Group fully carried out the demonstration construction of safety standardized work teams, continued to promote the certification of team leaders and three types of key personnel from subcontractors, and achieved full coverage of training for strategic subcontractors. Focusing on key links such as design, verification and engineering changes, the Group launched special quality improvement initiatives to effectively reduce HSE risks at the source. It actively promoted the construction of smart construction sites and promoted the application of advanced technologies and equipment including intelligent violation identification systems and electronic fences. The Operation Supervision Platform of "Divisional Work & Sub-divisional Work with Higher Risk" was launched to implement three-level control and full-process information-based dynamic supervision. A problem database was established to strengthen closed-loop risk management. The Group deepened its "comprehensive health" management, carried out the "Health Management Year" campaign, and established an employee health consultation and service platform. Centering on the four goals of carbon reduction, pollution abatement, efficiency improvement and green enhancement, the Group launched the second phase of the Green Enterprise Initiative, implemented energy conservation and emission reduction measures from the design stage, fully adopted green construction, and continuously enhanced its sustainable development capacity. Market development achieved robust growth on both volume and quality During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB101.248 billion. Among which, the value of newly signed domestic contracts was approximately RMB63.248 billion, and the value of newly signed overseas contracts was approximately USD5.429 billion. In the domestic market, the Group deeply engaged with strategic clients, strengthened integrated promotion efforts, and continuously expanded market share through comprehensive solutions. While enhancing our core advantages in traditional businesses, we continuously expand business into new technologies, new materials, new energy and other emerging sectors. During the Reporting Period, the representative newly signed domestic contracts included the EPC contract for the Sinopec Maoming Ethylene Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB11.821 billion; the EPC contract for Sinopec Luoyang Million-ton Ethylene Project (the "Luoyang Ethylene Project") with a total contract value of approximately RMB6.553 billion; the EPC contract for the demonstration project of coal-grading clean and efficient transformation of 15 Million-ton per year by Shaanmei Yulin Chemical (the "Shaan Coal Yulin Coal Chemical Project") with a total contract value of approximately RMB2.772 billion; and the EPC contract for the MTO and olefin separation unit of China Energy Shenhua Baotou Coal-to-Olefin Upgrading Demonstration Project (the "Shenhua Baotou MTO") with a total contract value of approximately RMB2.367 billion. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 348 new contracts in the emerging business sector with a new contract value of approximately RMB11.0 billion. Among which, 40 contracts were from the clean energy and new energy fields, with a new contract value of approximately RMB1.8 billion; 308 contracts were from new materials, new technologies, energy conservation, environmental protection and other emerging fields, with a new contract value of approximately RMB9.2 billion. In the overseas market, the Group accelerated the development of a more diversified, balanced and resilient global market network, and strengthened strategic cooperation with international peers and enhanced high-level mutual visits, promotions and communications with strategic clients. During the Reporting Period, the representative newly signed overseas contracts included the EPC contract for the Algerian Hassi Refinery Project with a contract value of approximately USD2.058 billion; the EPC contract for the polyethylene and utilities project of the Silleno Petrochemical Complex Project in Kazakhstan (the "Kazakhstan Silleno PE & UIO Project") with a contract value of approximately USD1.902 billion; the EPC contract of Haradh GOSP-3 oil and gas separation and stimulation project of Saudi Aramco (the "Saudi Haradh Project") with a contract value of approximately USD707 million; and the EPCC contract of the Arzew Refinery Reformation Project in Oran, Algeria (the "Arzew Refinery Project") with a contract value of approximately USD433 million. In regards to its front end business, the Group entered into contracts, including a FEED + convertible EPC contract for the ACWA Green Hydrogen Green Ammonia Project in Yasref, Saudi Arabia; a FEED + convertible EPC contract for the UAE NGL Project; the NKNK Ethylbenzene Styrene technology transfer and process package design; the Kazakhstan sulfuric acid foundation design; the feasibility study of Vietnam biomass gasification to jet fuel project; the engineering design for the Sinopec Hunan Petrochemical Yueyang 1 Million-ton per year ethylene refining and chemical integration project (the "Yueyang Ethylene Project"); the engineering design for the Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical local oil refinery transformation and upgrading technology conversion project (the "Qilu Upgrade Project"); and the engineering design for Shenhua Yulin Circular Economy Coal Comprehensive Utilization Project (the "Shenhua Yulin Coal Chemical Project"), and shall continue to move towards the front end of the industrial chain and the high end of the value chain. During the Reporting Period, the Group's major projects under implementation were as follows: -- North Huajin United Petrochemical Fine Chemical and Raw Material Engineering Project (the "Aramco Huajin Project") (EPC): the project has been mechanically completed and entered the final stage. -- SINOPEC SABIC Petrochemical Fujian Gulei Ethylene and Downstream Deep Processing Consortium Project (EPC): the project was in the final stage of construction and installation with an overall progress of over 90%. -- Maoming Ethylene Project (EPC): the engineering design had entered the final stage and the construction had entered the installation stage, with the overall progress of nearly 50%. -- Luoyang Ethylene Project (EPC): the ethylene unit of the project is in the stage of basic design, and the auxiliary refining unit is in the stage of construction and installation, with an overall progress of nearly 30%. -- Lianhong Gerun (Shandong) Integrated Project of New Energy Materials and Biodegradable Materials (EPC): the project has been completed and delivered, and has entered feeding and commissioning. -- China Coal Yulin Coal Deep Processing Base Project (EPC): the engineering design had entered the final stage and the construction had entered the installation stage, with the overall progress of nearly 50%. -- Shenhua Baotou MTO (EPC): the project is in the stage of detailed design and civil works commenced, with an overall progress of over 30%. -- Packages P1 and P2 of Riyas NGL Project of Saudi Aramco (EPC): the design work of the project has entered the final stage, and the construction work was in the peak stage of installation, with an overall progress of over 60%. -- Tank Farm and Integration Project with SATORP Refinery under Saudi AMIRAL Project (EPC): the design of the project entered the final stage, the construction has entered the peak of installation, with the overall progress of over 60%. -- Jafurah Gas Expansion Project Phase III of Saudi Aramco (EPC): design and procurement peak. The construction work has started with an overall progress of over 40%. -- Crude Oil Pumping Station Upgrading and Improvement Project of Saudi Aramco (EPC): the project was substantially completed, with an overall progress of over 90%. -- Kazakhstan Silleno Project: (1) the ethane cracking (ECU) project (EPC) is currently in the stage of design and procurement, construction work has been initiated with an overall progress of over 40%. (2) the polyolefin and utilities (PE & UIO) project (EPC) has commenced the design and procurement stage, with an overall progress of over 10%. -- Algerian Hassi Refinery Project (EPC): the project is currently in the peak of design and procurement, and construction entered preparation stage, with an overall progress of over 20%. -- Algerian LNG/MTBE (EPCC) Project: the design and procurement of the project was substantially completed, and the project is in the peak of construction with an overall progress of over 80%. -- Saudi Haradh Project (EPC): the design and procurement of the project has commenced, with an overall progress of over 10%. -- UAE NGL Project (FEED): the overall design work of the project is completed, and has entered into the EPC contract tender evaluation process. -- Yasref Green Hydrogen Project (FEED) of Saudi Arabia: with an overall design work progress of the project of over 30%. Note: "FEED" refers to front end engineering design contracting; "EPC" refers to engineering, procurement and construction contracting; "BEPC" refers to basic design + EPC; "EPCC" refers to EPC and commissioning contracting; and "C" refers to construction contracting. Continuous progress in technology innovation During the Reporting Period, the Group continuously expanded open cooperation. The Group has entered into 3 strategic cooperation agreements with China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Sinopec Qingdao Research Institute of Safety

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