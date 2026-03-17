Sovereign Minds: 16 year old Yash Mehta Wins Prestigious £10,000 SPEAR Oratory Prize with 'Education for All' Speech

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Minds hosted the inaugural SPEAR Oratory Prize Competition Grand Final at Church House Westminster in the historic Assembly Hall on Saturday, 14 March 2026 bringing together professors, CEOs, NGO leaders and creatives.

Yash Mehta, a 16 year old student from North London, was named the Laureate and won the £10,000 prize and handcrafted spear with 24k gold inlay for his speech on education for all.

All 5 finalists were aged 16-18 and delivered 10 minute speeches from memory on 1 of the 10 SPEAR Targets to an audience of 400 people.

The panel of judges included the first female Commander at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Lucy Giles, CEO of Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte Horobin, and education expert, Dr Harshinder Malhi.

Participants were judged on the quality of their delivery, the depth of their argument, and the strength and viability of their proposed solution.

Yash said, "I have seen how access to education can quietly shape confidence, ambition, and trust in what is possible. To me, education is the hidden engine behind innovation, economic growth, and human progress."

Yash plans to use the money to invest in a company that is making education more accessible.

About the SPEAR Oratory Prize:

The £10,000 SPEAR Oratory Prize launched in September 2025 to all 16-18 year olds in the UK with no fee to take part. More than 2000 students entered the competition.

The competition had 4 rounds. Qualifying rounds were held at various schools across London, with the Quarter-Final taking place at the Naval and Military Club on 14 February 2026, the Semi-Final at Houses of Parliament on 28 February 2026, and the Grand Final at Church House Westminster on 14 March 2026.

About Sovereign Minds:

Sovereign Minds is an education and leadership initiative which forms part of a UK-registered charity. Sovereign Minds is dedicated to equipping young people (aged 16 and above) with the character, communication skills, and moral courage needed to lead meaningful lives and effect positive change in society.

This mission is delivered through two core streams:

- The Personal and Professional Masterclass, which develops personal growth and self-mastery; and

- The SPEAR Oratory Prize Competition, which cultivates confident public speaking and persuasive communication.

For more information please contact:

info@sovereignminds.org.uk

Or visit www.sovereignminds.org.uk/spear

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