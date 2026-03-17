BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.



(Resolution 14) That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 4,288,521 100.00 0 0.00 22.99 0 Resolution 2 4,251,593 99.37 26,926 0.63 22.94 10,002 Resolution 3 4,251,593 99.38 26,709 0.62 22.93 10,219 Resolution 4 4,288,521 100.00 0 0.00 22.99 0 Resolution 5 4,267,205 99.70 12,997 0.30 22.94 8,319 Resolution 6 4,273,649 99.85 6,553 0.15 22.94 8,319 Resolution 7 4,272,817 99.85 6,553 0.15 22.94 9,151 Resolution 8 4,275,459 99.94 2,553 0.06 22.93 10,509 Resolution 9 4,284,721 99.91 3,787 0.09 22.99 13 Resolution10 4,285,955 99.94 2,553 0.06 22.99 13 Resolution 11 4,267,551 99.52 20,470 0.48 22.99 500 Resolution 12 4,262,272 99.40 25,749 0.60 22.99 500 Resolution 13 4,262,576 99.58 18,066 0.42 22.95 7,879 Resolution 14 4,279,731 99.91 3,863 0.09 22.96 4,927

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is hereby disclosing to a regulatory information services ( RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 March 2026 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).



The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 2,817,190 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.



The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.



The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.



This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.





17 March 2026

Enquiries:



Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 3000