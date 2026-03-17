BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 1098



17 March 2026



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