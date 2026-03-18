BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

All three of the Company's underlying sector components - mining, conventional energy and energy transition - contributed positively to absolute returns during February. Performance reflected a continued rotation toward real assets and capital - intensive businesses, supported by elevated geopolitical risk, strengthening energy security narratives, and rising power demand linked to AI and infrastructure investment.

Mining was the largest contributor to absolute returns, driven primarily by the Company's diversified mining exposure, with copper and gold exposures also performing well. Sentiment toward the sector improved amid renewed geopolitical tensions and a broadening of investor interest beyond mega - cap technology into scarce, strategically important assets. Precious metals benefited from renewed safe - haven demand, while copper prices rose modestly amid accelerating electrification, data - centre build - out and power infrastructure investment. Bulk commodities were more mixed, with iron ore weaker amid ongoing softness in Chinese steel demand.

Within energy transition, positive returns were mainly generated through electrification, energy efficiency and storage exposures, reflecting growing investor focus on the physical infrastructure required to meet accelerating power demand. AI - related capital expenditure remained a key driver, reinforcing demand for grid, power equipment and energy - efficient infrastructure. Policy developments were supportive. In Europe, commitments to grid investment and renewable generation provided structural tailwinds, while in the U.S. tariff rollbacks and discussions around restricting imports of energy storage systems were viewed as supportive for non - Chinese suppliers. Gains were partially offset by a modest negative contribution from renewables, which experienced profit - taking following strong prior performance.

Conventional energy was a strong contributor, led by integrated oil & gas, exploration & production, and oil services, as geopolitical tensions reintroduced a meaningful risk premium into energy markets. Refining margins strengthened, supporting downstream exposures, while corporate activity highlighted ongoing consolidation and capital discipline within the sector. Oil prices ended the month broadly stable, while U.S. natural gas prices declined sharply as winter demand eased and inventories normalised, underscoring continued regional divergence within energy markets.

18 March 2026