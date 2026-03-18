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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 16:18 Uhr
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C O R R E C T I O N -- StarCompliance

/C O R R E C T I O N - In the news release, GLOBAL COMPLIANCE LEADERS TO GATHER AT STARCOMPLIANCE SYNERGY '26, issued March 18, 2026 by StarCompliance over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

GLOBAL COMPLIANCE LEADERS TO GATHER AT STARCOMPLIANCE SYNERGY '26

London and Washington, DC Events will examine emerging risks and regulatory change

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology, today revealed the industry experts and key topics set to headline its signature Synergy events in London on April 23 and Washington, DC from May 6-8. Bringing together a powerful cross-section of market-leading firms from across global financial services, Synergy '26 will serve as a forum for the industry to connect, exchange ideas, and stay ahead of accelerating regulatory and technological change. Sessions from both events will explore key regulatory milestones, highlight real-world transformation stories, and provide practical perspectives on AI in compliance, equipping attendees with actionable insights and next-gen solutions to advance their firms' compliance programs.

"In an environment where regulation, technology, and risk are evolving faster than ever, staying ahead requires adaptability and open dialogue," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "I'm always excited to see our clients and the compliance industry as a whole, come together at Synergy to share their challenges, exchange ideas, and leave better equipped to strengthen their compliance programs and prepare for what comes next."

Key Synergy speakers include:

  • Troy A. Paredes, former Commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - will break down today's most pressing regulatory challenges.
  • Fizza Khan, Founder and CEO of Silver Regulatory Associates - will unpack the rapidly evolving crypto regulatory landscape.
  • Miroslav Duric, Financial Regulation Partner, Taylor Wessing - will explore how firms can operationalize MiCA.
  • Richard Edwards, General Insurance Training & Competency Systems Manager, NFU Mutual - will share how NFU Mutual transformed its QA and sales compliance approach.
  • Ronnie Chung, Founder of Envisioned AI - will examine how AI and large language models are reshaping compliance.

Space for Synergy '26 events is limited. Compliance professionals interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their seats early to secure participation in these highly anticipated industry gatherings. To learn more and register, visit [HERE]

Synergy events are recognized by the CPD Standards Office, allowing attendees to earn credits toward their annual Continued Professional Development (CPD) requirements. CPD credits are also available for other Star educational events and webinars throughout the year, reflecting the company's commitment to ongoing learning for compliance professionals.

To learn more about StarCompliance, click [HERE]

Media Contact
Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

Correction: An earlier version of this release had the incorrect titles for both Richard Edwards and Ronnie Chung in the bulleted list. Both titles have been updated.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-compliance-leaders-to-gather-at-starcompliance-synergy-26-302716633.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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