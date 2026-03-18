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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.03.26 | 09:55
1,530 Euro
+2,68 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,95019:43
Dow Jones News
18.03.2026 19:03 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-March-2026 / 17:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

18 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         58,148 
 
Highest price paid per share:            137.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.9938p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,093,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.9938p                       58,148

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
557             135.60          08:18:05         00382910355TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             136.40          08:30:46         00382913823TRLO1     XLON 
 
1714             136.80          09:37:35         00382941090TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             136.80          09:37:53         00382941190TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             136.80          09:37:53         00382941191TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             136.80          09:37:53         00382941192TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             137.00          09:37:55         00382941209TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             137.20          09:38:08         00382941277TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             136.80          09:38:28         00382941420TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             136.80          09:39:02         00382941669TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              137.00          09:53:19         00382948929TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             137.00          09:53:19         00382948930TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              137.00          10:00:03         00382952204TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             137.00          10:00:03         00382952205TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             136.80          10:00:28         00382952222TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             136.80          10:00:40         00382952228TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             137.00          10:56:48         00382956337TRLO1     XLON 
 
775             137.20          10:56:55         00382956345TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             136.80          10:57:00         00382956358TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             136.80          10:57:03         00382956375TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             136.80          10:57:30         00382956405TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             136.80          10:58:19         00382956449TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             136.60          11:14:33         00382957117TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             136.60          11:14:33         00382957118TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             136.60          11:14:33         00382957119TRLO1     XLON 
 
3006             136.40          11:23:01         00382957464TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             136.20          11:29:52         00382957759TRLO1     XLON 
 
1133             136.00          11:30:29         00382957785TRLO1     XLON 
 
868             135.80          11:30:46         00382957798TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             135.60          11:31:22         00382957810TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             136.00          12:03:41         00382958790TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             136.00          12:03:41         00382958791TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             135.80          12:04:55         00382958847TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             135.60          12:14:02         00382959111TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             135.60          12:14:02         00382959112TRLO1     XLON 
 
1189             135.40          12:16:25         00382959211TRLO1     XLON 
 
805             135.40          12:16:25         00382959212TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             135.40          12:16:25         00382959213TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             135.80          12:22:42         00382959567TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             135.60          12:25:01         00382959663TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             135.40          12:34:50         00382960080TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             135.40          12:34:50         00382960081TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             135.00          12:34:53         00382960084TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             135.40          12:50:56         00382960938TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              135.40          12:50:56         00382960939TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             135.40          12:50:56         00382960940TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             135.40          12:50:56         00382960941TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             135.20          13:06:06         00382961705TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             135.20          13:06:10         00382961709TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             136.00          13:32:40         00382963376TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             135.80          13:33:34         00382963485TRLO1     XLON 
 
843             136.00          13:47:01         00382964105TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             136.00          13:47:35         00382964128TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              136.00          13:47:59         00382964140TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             136.00          13:47:59         00382964141TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             136.00          13:48:17         00382964157TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             136.00          13:48:39         00382964165TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             135.80          13:52:48         00382964382TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             135.80          13:52:48         00382964383TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             135.80          13:57:38         00382964563TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             135.60          14:02:23         00382964970TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             135.60          14:02:23         00382964971TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             136.00          14:20:12         00382966179TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             136.00          14:22:47         00382966301TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             136.00          14:23:07         00382966344TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             136.00          14:23:26         00382966354TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             136.00          14:23:46         00382966372TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             136.00          14:24:05         00382966386TRLO1     XLON 
 
390             136.00          14:24:05         00382966387TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

598             136.00          14:25:58         00382966509TRLO1     XLON 
 
733             135.80          14:26:50         00382966556TRLO1     XLON 
 
1636             135.80          14:28:21         00382966649TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             135.80          14:28:21         00382966650TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             135.60          14:29:02         00382966682TRLO1     XLON 
 
1212             136.00          14:43:06         00382967408TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             135.80          14:45:28         00382967597TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             135.80          15:14:34         00382969386TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             135.60          15:15:28         00382969495TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             135.20          15:21:02         00382969834TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             135.20          15:21:02         00382969835TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             136.00          15:34:58         00382970531TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             135.60          15:35:04         00382970551TRLO1     XLON 
 
1052             135.80          15:38:45         00382970727TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             135.80          15:38:45         00382970728TRLO1     XLON 
 
1804             135.60          15:41:00         00382970825TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             135.80          15:41:55         00382970856TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             135.60          15:51:31         00382971389TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             135.40          16:00:20         00382971954TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             135.40          16:00:20         00382971955TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             135.40          16:00:20         00382971956TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421475 
EQS News ID:  2293938 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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