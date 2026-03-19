Baseload Capital Sweden AB: A story with power: Baseload Capital launches second Our Hidden Powers children's boo

How different energy sources can learn from one another and work together, for a planet in balance

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Hidden Powers: The Big Switch is the second book in Baseload's children's series. It builds on the topic of the first book, how energy sources can work together, but this time introduces a controversial figure: Fossi.

Written by Baseload Capital's CMO, Kristina Hagström-Ilievska, the illustrated book brings a new classmate to its cast of energy characters. At first, nobody wants to sit beside Fossi. They say he smells. But as events unfold, they discover that Fossi has a hidden treasure.

The story reflects on the role fossil fuels have played in shaping modern society, while showing how geothermal energy can use knowledge, technology, and experience from the fossil fuel sector, to help restore balance to our planet. One built on innovation, collaboration, and solutions that work together across the energy system.

"With this second book, we wanted to approach the energy conversation in a balanced way," says Kristina. "Understanding how we got here is just as important as thinking about where we go next, and that means acknowledging the historical importance of fossil fuel. At the same time, renewable energy, including geothermal with its always-on availability, will be increasingly important in the years ahead. Through storytelling, we can introduce these ideas to new audiences in a way that feels hopeful and is easy to relate to."

"The book is written to spark conversations about energy and climate change," says Alexander Helling, CEO of Baseload Capital. "While the primary target group is children, the aim is also to ignite dialogues in the wider energy sector as well as with policy makers and investors who strive for positive impact."

Print copies of the book are currently available across the EU, with wider availability expected soon. The e-book is already accessible worldwide for those who prefer a digital format.

English (web shop in Swedish, book content in English)

Swedish

For more information, please contact:

Kristina Hagström-Ilievska CMO, Baseload Capital

kristina.hagstrom.ilievska@baseloadcap.com

Tel: +46 (0) 732330039

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