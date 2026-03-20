BWA Group Plc - Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/31
20 March 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA" or the " Company")
Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025
BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's Aquis Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2025, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 17 November 2025.
A copy of this announcement can be viewed on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html.
Chairman's Statement
In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2025, the Company continued to invest in its mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon and, notably, signed an Option and Earn-In Agreement with Aurum Discovery Holdings Limited and Global Acquisitions SARL to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Aracari Gold Project in Cameroon. Following the announcement of contract signature on 15 September 2025, ground truthing reconnaissance work was undertaken in November 2025. This produced 193 samples that were sent for assay in December. The results were announced on 21 January 2026, showing multiple high-grade findings in the zone next to Oriole Resources' significant MRE of 870,000 oz. Gold is present across the 62km of the licenced areas. Further work will be undertaken in the current half year to determine the extent of deposits and to identify priority areas for drilling.
Jonathan Wearing ,
Chairman
The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Ends -
For further information:
|BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield, Managing Director
Jonathan Wearing - Chairman
+44 (0) 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
|Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Oberon Investments Limited
Adam Pollock/Nick Lovering
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
INCOMESTATEMENT
Notes
6months ended
6months ended 31December 2024
12 months ended 30 June2025
Administrative expenses
(185,986)
(162,171)
(320,588)
(185,986)
(162,671)
(320,588)
Other operating income
163,310
160,000
320,000
Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments
(55,618)
-
(52)
Operatingprofit/(loss)
(78,294)
(2,671)
(640)
Interest receivable and similar income
262
461
735
(78,032)
(2,210)
95
Interest payable and similar expenses
(2,110)
(3,066)
(6,184)
Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities
beforeand aftertaxation and retained
fortheperiod
(80,142)
(5,276)
(6,089)
Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare:
Basic (pence)
2
(0.008)
(0.01)
(0.001)
Diluted (pence)
2
(0.008)
(0.01)
(0.001)
All
amounts
relate
to continuing
activities.
STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME
Notes
6months ended
6months ended 31December 2024 Unaudited
12 months ended 30 June2025 Audited
Profit/(loss)fortheperiod
(80,142)
(5,276)
(6,089)
Othercomprehensiveincome
-
-
-
Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss)
fortheperiod
(80,142)
(5,276)
(6,089)
BALANCESHEET
Notes
At 31December 2025
At 31December 2024
At 30June2025
£
£
£
FixedAssets
Investments
3,117,205
2,744,433
3,045,967
Current Assets
Debtors and prepayments
1,580,999
1,037,092
1,221,538
Cash at bank and in hand
47,666
55,238
20,354
1,628,665
1,092,330
1,241,892
Creditors:amountsfallingdue
withinone year
(1,139,330)
(370,826)
(603,986)
Netcurrentassets/(liabilities)
489,335
721,504
637,906
Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities
3,306,540
3,465,937
3,683,873
Creditors:amountsfallingdue
after one year
(25,991)
(26,076)
(23,182)
Netassets
3,580,549
3,439,861
3,660,691
Capitalandreserves
Called up share capital
3
4,851,328
4,663,018
4,851,328
Share premium
4
99,621
66,288
99,621
Capital redemption reserve
4
288,625
288,625
288,625
Other reserve
4
(83,125)
(300,541)
(83,125)
Equity reserve
4
152,865
370,333
152,865
Retained earnings
4
(1,728,765)
(1,647,862)
(1,648,623)
Shareholders'funds
3,580,549
3,439,861
3,660,691
CASHFLOWSTATEMENT
Notes
6 monthsended
31December 2025
Unaudited
£
6 monthsended
31 December 2024
Unaudited
£
12 months ended
30 June 2025
Audited
£
Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities
(99,501)
(66,003)
(353,179)
Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities
Loans to subsidiary undertakings
(430,699)
(471,689)
(627,577)
Interest received
262
461
735
Net cash from investing activities
(430,437)
(471,228)
(626,842)
Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities
New loans in period
560,000
100,000
320.000
Loans repaid
(2,750)
(2,669)
(14,763)
Issue of shares
-
450,000
650,000
Net cash from financing activities
557,250
547,331
955,237
Increase/(decrease)incashand
cashequivalents
27,312
10,100
(24,784)
Cashandcashequivalentsat
beginningofperiod
20,354
45,138
45,138
Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod
47,666
55,238
20,354
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Status of these accounts
The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:
6 monthsended
31December 2025
Unaudited
£
6 monthsended
31December2024
Unaudited
£
12 months ended
30June2025
Audited
£
Profit/ (loss) before tax
£ (80,142)
£ (5,276)
£ (6,089
Weighted average number of shares for The purpose of basic earnings per share
970,265,698
881,674,545
909,500,865
Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share
970,265,698
881,674,545
909,500,865
- Share capital
At
31December 2025
Unaudited
£
At
31December 2024
Unaudited
£
At
30 June 2025
Audited
£
Allotted, called up and fully paid
970,265,698 ordinary shares of 0.5p
(31 December 2024: 923,603,530;
30 June 2025: 970,265,698)
4,851,328
4,663,018
4,851,328
4.
Reserves
Capital redemption reserve
reserve
Earnings
£
£
£
£
£
£
At1 January2024
23,858
288,625
(3,306,649)
4,353,063
(1,553,970)
(195,073)
Loss for the period
Loan note conversion
Loan note cancellation
-
42,430
-
-
-
3,006,282
-
(985,706)
(3,006282)
(94,066)
(94,066)
(943,276)
-
Loan note interest
-
-
-
9,258
-
9,258
Reserves transfer
-
-
(174)
-
174
-
At31 December 2024
66,288
288,625
(300,541)
370,333
(1,647,862)
(1,223,157)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(813)
(813)
Loan note cancellation
-
-
217,468
(217,468)
-
-
Loan note interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share capital issued
33,333
-
-
-
-
33,333
Reserves transfer
-
-
(52)
-
52
-
At30 June 2025
99,621
288,625
(83,125)
152,865
(1,648,623)
(1,190,637)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(80,142)
(80,142)
At31 December2025
99,621
288,625
(83,125)
152,865
(1,728,765)
(1,270,779)
5.Valuation ofInvestments
The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,941,424. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,362,382 plus an intercompany loan account of £286,226. The Company is also carrying £81,857 in relation to its Aracari project.
The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments,
estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the
reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is
dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current
position
and,
after
taking
into
account
a
number
of
factors,
believe
that
the
valuations
at
31
December
2025 remain
appropriate.
2026.03.16 Interims FINAL.pdf
2026 03 16 Interims FINAL