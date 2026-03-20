Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:08
0,002 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025

BWA Group Plc - Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/31

20 March 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA" or the " Company")

Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's Aquis Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2025, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 17 November 2025.

A copy of this announcement can be viewed on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html.

Chairman's Statement

In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2025, the Company continued to invest in its mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon and, notably, signed an Option and Earn-In Agreement with Aurum Discovery Holdings Limited and Global Acquisitions SARL to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Aracari Gold Project in Cameroon. Following the announcement of contract signature on 15 September 2025, ground truthing reconnaissance work was undertaken in November 2025. This produced 193 samples that were sent for assay in December. The results were announced on 21 January 2026, showing multiple high-grade findings in the zone next to Oriole Resources' significant MRE of 870,000 oz. Gold is present across the 62km of the licenced areas. Further work will be undertaken in the current half year to determine the extent of deposits and to identify priority areas for drilling.

Jonathan Wearing ,

Chairman

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield, Managing Director
Jonathan Wearing - Chairman
+44 (0) 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Oberon Investments Limited
Adam Pollock/Nick Lovering

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300



INCOMESTATEMENT

Notes

6months ended
31December2025
Unaudited
£

6months ended 31December 2024
Unaudited
£

12 months ended 30 June2025
Audited
£

Administrative expenses

(185,986)

(162,171)

(320,588)

(185,986)

(162,671)

(320,588)

Other operating income

163,310

160,000

320,000

Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments

(55,618)

-

(52)

Operatingprofit/(loss)

(78,294)

(2,671)

(640)

Interest receivable and similar income

262

461

735

(78,032)

(2,210)

95

Interest payable and similar expenses

(2,110)

(3,066)

(6,184)

Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities

beforeand aftertaxation and retained

fortheperiod

(80,142)

(5,276)

(6,089)

Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare:

Basic (pence)

2

(0.008)

(0.01)

(0.001)

Diluted (pence)

2

(0.008)

(0.01)

(0.001)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.


STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

Notes

6months ended
31December2025Unaudited
£

6months ended 31December 2024 Unaudited
£

12 months ended 30 June2025 Audited
£

Profit/(loss)fortheperiod

(80,142)

(5,276)

(6,089)

Othercomprehensiveincome

-

-

-

Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss)

fortheperiod

(80,142)

(5,276)

(6,089)

BALANCESHEET

Notes

At 31December 2025
Unaudited

At 31December 2024
Unaudited

At 30June2025

Audited

£

£

£

FixedAssets

Investments

3,117,205

2,744,433

3,045,967

Current Assets

Debtors and prepayments

1,580,999

1,037,092

1,221,538

Cash at bank and in hand

47,666

55,238

20,354

1,628,665

1,092,330

1,241,892

Creditors:amountsfallingdue

withinone year

(1,139,330)

(370,826)

(603,986)

Netcurrentassets/(liabilities)

489,335

721,504

637,906

Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities

3,306,540

3,465,937

3,683,873

Creditors:amountsfallingdue

after one year

(25,991)

(26,076)

(23,182)

Netassets

3,580,549

3,439,861

3,660,691

Capitalandreserves

Called up share capital

3

4,851,328

4,663,018

4,851,328

Share premium

4

99,621

66,288

99,621

Capital redemption reserve

4

288,625

288,625

288,625

Other reserve

4

(83,125)

(300,541)

(83,125)

Equity reserve

4

152,865

370,333

152,865

Retained earnings

4

(1,728,765)

(1,647,862)

(1,648,623)

Shareholders'funds

3,580,549

3,439,861

3,660,691

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

Notes

6 monthsended

31December 2025

Unaudited

£

6 monthsended

31 December 2024

Unaudited

£

12 months ended

30 June 2025

Audited

£

Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities

(99,501)

(66,003)

(353,179)

Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities

Loans to subsidiary undertakings

(430,699)

(471,689)

(627,577)

Interest received

262

461

735

Net cash from investing activities

(430,437)

(471,228)

(626,842)

Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities

New loans in period

560,000

100,000

320.000

Loans repaid

(2,750)

(2,669)

(14,763)

Issue of shares

-

450,000

650,000

Net cash from financing activities

557,250

547,331

955,237

Increase/(decrease)incashand

cashequivalents

27,312

10,100

(24,784)

Cashandcashequivalentsat

beginningofperiod

20,354

45,138

45,138

Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod

47,666

55,238

20,354


NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:

6 monthsended

31December 2025

Unaudited

£

6 monthsended

31December2024

Unaudited

£

12 months ended

30June2025

Audited

£

Profit/ (loss) before tax

£ (80,142)

£ (5,276)

£ (6,089

Weighted average number of shares for The purpose of basic earnings per share

970,265,698

881,674,545

909,500,865

Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share

970,265,698

881,674,545

909,500,865

  1. Share capital

At

31December 2025

Unaudited

£

At

31December 2024

Unaudited

£

At

30 June 2025

Audited

£

Allotted, called up and fully paid

970,265,698 ordinary shares of 0.5p

(31 December 2024: 923,603,530;

30 June 2025: 970,265,698)

4,851,328

4,663,018

4,851,328

4.

Reserves


Share premium

Capital redemption reserve


Other reserve


Equity

reserve


Retained

Earnings


Total

£

£

£

£

£

£

At1 January2024

23,858

288,625

(3,306,649)

4,353,063

(1,553,970)

(195,073)

Loss for the period

Loan note conversion

Loan note cancellation

-

42,430

-

-

-

3,006,282

-

(985,706)

(3,006282)

(94,066)

(94,066)

(943,276)

-

Loan note interest

-

-

-

9,258

-

9,258

Reserves transfer

-

-

(174)

-

174

-

At31 December 2024

66,288

288,625

(300,541)

370,333

(1,647,862)

(1,223,157)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(813)

(813)

Loan note cancellation

-

-

217,468

(217,468)

-

-

Loan note interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share capital issued

33,333

-

-

-

-

33,333

Reserves transfer

-

-

(52)

-

52

-

At30 June 2025

99,621

288,625

(83,125)

152,865

(1,648,623)

(1,190,637)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(80,142)

(80,142)

At31 December2025

99,621

288,625

(83,125)

152,865

(1,728,765)

(1,270,779)

5.Valuation ofInvestments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,941,424. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,362,382 plus an intercompany loan account of £286,226. The Company is also carrying £81,857 in relation to its Aracari project.

The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 December 2025 remain appropriate.


2026.03.16 Interims FINAL.pdf



2026 03 16 Interims FINAL
© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.