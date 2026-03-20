BWA Group Plc - Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/31

20 March 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA" or the " Company")

Interim Financial Results for the Six Months to 31 December 2025

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various early stages of development and is quoted on London's Aquis Growth Market, announces its unaudited financial results for the Interim Period of six months to 31 December 2025, following the announcement of its Audited Accounts for the year to 30 June made on 17 November 2025.

A copy of this announcement can be viewed on the Company's website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/bwa-announcements.html .

Chairman's Statement

In the first half of its financial year, to 31 December 2025, the Company continued to invest in its mineral sands exploration permits in Cameroon and, notably, signed an Option and Earn-In Agreement with Aurum Discovery Holdings Limited and Global Acquisitions SARL to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Aracari Gold Project in Cameroon. Following the announcement of contract signature on 15 September 2025, ground truthing reconnaissance work was undertaken in November 2025. This produced 193 samples that were sent for assay in December. The results were announced on 21 January 2026, showing multiple high-grade findings in the zone next to Oriole Resources' significant MRE of 870,000 oz. Gold is present across the 62km of the licenced areas. Further work will be undertaken in the current half year to determine the extent of deposits and to identify priority areas for drilling.

Jonathan Wearing ,

Chairman

The Board are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:



BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield, Managing Director

Jonathan Wearing - Chairman

+44 (0) 7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor



+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Oberon Investments Limited

Adam Pollock/Nick Lovering



+44 (0) 20 3179 5300





INCOMESTATEMENT

Notes 6months ended

31December2025

Unaudited

£ 6months ended 31December 2024

Unaudited

£ 12 months ended 30 June2025

Audited

£ Administrative expenses (185,986) (162,171) (320,588) (185,986) (162,671) (320,588) Other operating income 163,310 160,000 320,000 Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investments (55,618) - (52) Operatingprofit/(loss) (78,294) (2,671) (640) Interest receivable and similar income 262 461 735 (78,032) (2,210) 95 Interest payable and similar expenses (2,110) (3,066) (6,184) Profit/(loss)onordinaryactivities beforeand aftertaxation and retained fortheperiod (80,142) (5,276) (6,089) Earnings/(loss)perordinaryshare: Basic (pence) 2 (0.008) (0.01) (0.001)

Diluted (pence) 2 (0.008) (0.01) (0.001)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.







STATEMENTOFOTHERCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

Notes 6months ended

31December2025Unaudited

£ 6months ended 31December 2024 Unaudited

£ 12 months ended 30 June2025 Audited

£ Profit/(loss)fortheperiod (80,142) (5,276) (6,089) Othercomprehensiveincome - - - Totalcomprehensiveprofit/(loss) fortheperiod (80,142) (5,276) (6,089)

BALANCESHEET

Notes At 31December 2025

Unaudited At 31December 2024

Unaudited At 30June2025



Audited £ £ £ FixedAssets Investments 3,117,205 2,744,433 3,045,967 Current Assets Debtors and prepayments 1,580,999 1,037,092 1,221,538 Cash at bank and in hand 47,666 55,238 20,354 1,628,665 1,092,330 1,241,892 Creditors:amountsfallingdue withinone year (1,139,330) (370,826) (603,986) Netcurrentassets/(liabilities) 489,335 721,504 637,906 Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities 3,306,540 3,465,937 3,683,873 Creditors:amountsfallingdue after one year (25,991) (26,076) (23,182) Netassets 3,580,549 3,439,861 3,660,691 Capitalandreserves Called up share capital 3 4,851,328 4,663,018 4,851,328 Share premium 4 99,621 66,288 99,621 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 288,625 Other reserve 4 (83,125) (300,541) (83,125) Equity reserve 4 152,865 370,333 152,865 Retained earnings 4 (1,728,765) (1,647,862) (1,648,623) Shareholders'funds 3,580,549 3,439,861 3,660,691

CASHFLOWSTATEMENT

Notes 6 monthsended 31December 2025 Unaudited £ 6 monthsended 31 December 2024 Unaudited £ 12 months ended 30 June 2025 Audited £ Cashflowsfrom operatingactivities (99,501) (66,003) (353,179) Cashflowsfrominvestingactivities Loans to subsidiary undertakings (430,699) (471,689) (627,577) Interest received 262 461 735 Net cash from investing activities (430,437) (471,228) (626,842) Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities New loans in period 560,000 100,000 320.000 Loans repaid (2,750) (2,669) (14,763) Issue of shares - 450,000 650,000 Net cash from financing activities 557,250 547,331 955,237 Increase/(decrease)incashand cashequivalents 27,312 10,100 (24,784) Cashandcashequivalentsat beginningofperiod 20,354 45,138 45,138 Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod 47,666 55,238 20,354



NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:

6 monthsended 31December 2025 Unaudited £ 6 monthsended 31December2024 Unaudited £ 12 months ended 30June2025 Audited £ Profit/ (loss) before tax £ (80,142) £ (5,276) £ (6,089 Weighted average number of shares for The purpose of basic earnings per share 970,265,698 881,674,545 909,500,865 Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 970,265,698 881,674,545 909,500,865

Share capital

At 31December 2025 Unaudited £ At 31December 2024 Unaudited £ At 30 June 2025 Audited £ Allotted, called up and fully paid 970,265,698 ordinary shares of 0.5p (31 December 2024: 923,603,530; 30 June 2025: 970,265,698) 4,851,328 4,663,018 4,851,328

4. Reserves

Share premium Capital redemption reserve

Other reserve

Equity reserve

Retained Earnings

Total £ £ £ £ £ £ At1 January2024 23,858 288,625 (3,306,649) 4,353,063 (1,553,970) (195,073) Loss for the period Loan note conversion Loan note cancellation - 42,430 - - - 3,006,282 - (985,706) (3,006282) (94,066) (94,066) (943,276) - Loan note interest - - - 9,258 - 9,258 Reserves transfer - - (174) - 174 - At31 December 2024 66,288 288,625 (300,541) 370,333 (1,647,862) (1,223,157) Loss for the period - - - - (813) (813) Loan note cancellation - - 217,468 (217,468) - - Loan note interest - - - - - - Share capital issued 33,333 - - - - 33,333 Reserves transfer - - (52) - 52 - At30 June 2025 99,621 288,625 (83,125) 152,865 (1,648,623) (1,190,637) Loss for the period - - - - (80,142) (80,142) At31 December2025 99,621 288,625 (83,125) 152,865 (1,728,765) (1,270,779)

5.Valuation ofInvestments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited and BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £2,941,424. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued and under review at £1,362,382 plus an intercompany loan account of £286,226. The Company is also carrying £81,857 in relation to its Aracari project.

The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 December 2025 remain appropriate.





2026.03.16 Interims FINAL.pdf