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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
20.03.26 | 12:39
7,482 Euro
+0,70 % +0,052
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5307,53612:55
7,5307,53412:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 12:34 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction of the publication from 20. Mar 2026/ 09:15 CET/CEST - Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Mr Carsten Spohr, Acquisition

Correction of the publication from 20. Mar 2026/ 09:15 CET/CEST - Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Mr Carsten Spohr, Acquisition

Correction of a Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
20. Mar 2026 / 12:22 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr
First name Carsten
Last name Spohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Amendment - Currency specification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
7.52 EUR 75,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
7.52 EUR 75,200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

19.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Xetra, XETR

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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