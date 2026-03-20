Reflects sustained commitment over nearly two decades since the World's Most Ethical Companies program began.

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has been celebrated as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

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Ethisphere 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies logo

One of 13 honorees in the industrial manufacturing category, Eaton embeds ethics into decision-making-driving reliable outcomes for the customers and communities it serves. Ethisphere's research consistently shows that companies recognized for strong ethics and integrity outperform their peers over time.

"This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture where ethics remains a priority and fuels our growth. It reflects an environment where employees are encouraged, supported and empowered to speak up," said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Global Ethics and Compliance, Eaton. "It's taken commitment and consistency to achieve this milestone-and I thank our employees around the world who live our values and make the right decisions every day."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points across areas including corporate governance, training, communication, risk management, investigations, measurement, third-party risk management and environmental and social impact. Ethisphere's panel of experts spends thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each applicant to capture and codify best-in-class practices.

Over the years, Ethisphere has featured Eaton's practices, most recently in the article How Eaton Leverages Ethisphere's Benchmarking Data, Credible Expertise, and Peer Community to Maintain a Best-in-Class Program. Eaton also shares its journey through its annual ethics report, Reflections on Ethics

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Drew Horansky

+1 (440) 523-4306

DrewAHoransky@Eaton.com