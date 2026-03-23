Habitat for Humanity International: Habitat for Humanity launches Let's Open the Door campaign to drive awareness of global housing need

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A home is the foundation on which we build our lives. It leads to better health, education and well-being, more economic growth and less poverty. Yet every day, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of a safe, affordable home.

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