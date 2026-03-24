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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Hikvision Digital Technology: Guidebook download: Streamlining video surveillance projects with Hikvision's Hik-Partner Pro Designer

HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure customer satisfaction, security channel professionals need to plan proactively and communicate clearly. Customers must know, from the beginning of negotiations to receiving their new video surveillance system, that they'll have the best possible solution matching their needs to the full extent.

HPP Designer helps streamline video surveillance project planning by filling the gap between site survey and technical quotation with a tool that is as precise as it's intuitive in its usage.

Modern video surveillance systems are becoming ever-more capable, thanks to advances in AI and integration with other systems within security and beyond. When it comes to designing security systems and putting them into place, it is becoming ever more important to reduce complexity, though.

HPP Designer enables Hikvision partners to design systems in the easiest possible way, without compromising on performance and precision.

Find out all about HPP Designer and read the full guidebook, available for download now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940975/image_815437_29942160.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidebook-download-streamlining-video-surveillance-projects-with-hikvisions-hik-partner-pro-designer-302723178.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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