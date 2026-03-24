Hikvision Digital Technology: Guidebook download: Streamlining video surveillance projects with Hikvision's Hik-Partner Pro Designer

HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure customer satisfaction, security channel professionals need to plan proactively and communicate clearly. Customers must know, from the beginning of negotiations to receiving their new video surveillance system, that they'll have the best possible solution matching their needs to the full extent.

HPP Designer helps streamline video surveillance project planning by filling the gap between site survey and technical quotation with a tool that is as precise as it's intuitive in its usage.

Modern video surveillance systems are becoming ever-more capable, thanks to advances in AI and integration with other systems within security and beyond. When it comes to designing security systems and putting them into place, it is becoming ever more important to reduce complexity, though.

HPP Designer enables Hikvision partners to design systems in the easiest possible way, without compromising on performance and precision.

Find out all about HPP Designer and read the full guidebook, available for download now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940975/image_815437_29942160.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidebook-download-streamlining-video-surveillance-projects-with-hikvisions-hik-partner-pro-designer-302723178.html