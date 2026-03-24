Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Leopard AI Inc., an AI-native platform for venture capital intelligence, today announced it is building trust and credibility infrastructure for early-stage startup investment. The platform provides investors with dynamic, data-driven credibility profiles for pre-revenue ventures, offering a structured alternative to the static pitch deck model that has long defined early-stage fundraising.

Jennifer Ai - Founder & CEO of Leopard AI

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Leopard AI's platform converts founder activity, technology development, and operational milestones into verifiable, trackable data. The company has organically attracted early users across multiple markets, including a user base in South Africa that accounts for more than 10 percent of its current subscribers. Leopard AI is also an official startup perks partner of YSpace at York University, serving more than 2,100 startups and founders through that program.

"We built Leopard AI to give investors a structured, data-driven way to evaluate early-stage companies before traditional revenue metrics exist," said Jennifer Ai, Founder and CEO of Leopard AI. "Our credibility profiles turn founder execution into measurable signals."

The platform enables startups to build a verifiable track record from day one by documenting technology robustness, execution velocity, and team integrity. This activity generates what the company calls a credibility profile, a real-time, data-driven assessment that investors can reference throughout the due diligence process.

Unlike backward-looking credit assessments that evaluate debt history, Leopard AI's framework is forward-looking. It measures how effectively a team builds, iterates, and operates, creating a mechanism for pre-revenue startups to credibly signal their potential to the market.

The announcement comes as scrutiny around AI safety and operational trust continues to grow across governments and the private sector. Leopard AI positions its platform as a layer of accountability within the startup ecosystem, digitizing the fundraising journey through what it describes as a human-centric AI system.

"While we are amplifying impact by adopting AI, we also need to make sure we are not amplifying the risks exposed to governments, public sectors, corporations, and investors," said Ai. "Our platform is positioned to help assure that tech startups and AI solutions are safe, trustworthy, and investable from the start."

Leopard AI operates on a freemium subscription model. Subscribers gain access to AI-powered fundraising insights while maintaining full control over their data and narrative throughout the process.

About Leopard AI Inc.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Toronto, Leopard AI Inc. is building the safety, trust, and intelligence layer for venture capital allocation and fundraising. The company is backed by NVIDIA Inception, Google for Startups, and Invest Ontario, and partners with leading global incubators. For more information, visit www.leopardai.ca.

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Source: Bond and Vale