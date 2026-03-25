UnionPay International Sponsors THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop

Connecting Global Trend Consumption Through Payment

PARIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, UnionPay International (UPI) served as the sponsor of THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop, organized by POP MART Europe. The collaboration supports the continued presence of POP MART's original designer toy IP in the European market while further expanding UnionPay's cross-border payment scenarios for global cardholders. According to publicly available information, THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris stop will take place from March 4 to March 29, 2026, at Hôtel du Grand Veneur in the Marais district (60 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris), marking another important international stop following Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong.

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