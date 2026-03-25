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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 08:42 Uhr
148 Leser
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UnionPay International Sponsors THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop

Connecting Global Trend Consumption Through Payment

PARIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, UnionPay International (UPI) served as the sponsor of THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop, organized by POP MART Europe. The collaboration supports the continued presence of POP MART's original designer toy IP in the European market while further expanding UnionPay's cross-border payment scenarios for global cardholders. According to publicly available information, THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris stop will take place from March 4 to March 29, 2026, at Hôtel du Grand Veneur in the Marais district (60 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris), marking another important international stop following Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941950/Unionpay_x_POP_PART.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unionpay-international-sponsors-the-monsters-10th-anniversary-global-tour-paris-stop-302724563.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.