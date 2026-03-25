ENGWE Expands Urban Footprint with ZIP Folding E-Bike for City Commuters

BERLIN, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, today previewed the upcoming launch of its new folding electric bike, the ENGWE ZIP, ahead of its official release on April 15. As the inaugural model in a newly established product line for high-frequency urban commuting, ZIP represents a strategic extension beyond ENGWE's core performance and leisure categories. Purpose-built for compact, space-constrained environments, it underscores the brand's growing commitment to practical, commuter-oriented mobility solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940885/ZIP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

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