KuCoin Showcases KuCard at Tomorrowland Winter, Reflecting Growing Interest in Simpler Crypto Access

The activation highlights KuCoin's broader vision of connecting digital finance, culture, and everyday user experiences through more intuitive entry points.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, showcased the Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard at Tomorrowland Winter 2026, highlighting its vision of bringing crypto closer to everyday life through more intuitive, culture-led experiences. Presented under KuCoin's global partnership with Tomorrowland, the activation reflected a shared effort to make digital payment experiences more accessible, visible, and relevant to a new generation of users.

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