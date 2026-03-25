DeriW Launches Edge Hour: Time-Limited Trading Challenge with $1M Prize Pool

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeriW, a decentralized perpetual derivatives trading platform incubated by CoinW, today unveiled Edge Hour, a time-limited trading challenge initiative designed to allow wider participation in skill-based competitive trading with a low entry barrier.
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