Bybit Launches AED Fiat Referral Boost Campaign with 7,500 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch AED Fiat Referral Boost, an exclusive rewards initiative exclusive for AED fiat deposits on Bybit. From now until April 26, 2026, participants stand to win a share of a 7,500 USDT prize pool through eligible deposits or successful referrals.

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

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