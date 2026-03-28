Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Netz reicht nicht mehr: Dieser Titel setzt auf Energie aus Wasser - bevor der Markt es versteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CRIOnline: Can Digital Technologies Safeguard Cultural Diversity? 40 Global Cases Offer the Answer

On March 27, 40 exemplary cases on protecting and promoting cultural diversity in the digital environment were released at the Creativity 2030 - 5th International Forum, featuring innovative, sustainable, and replicable global practices.

Following the successful first call in 2024, the second call was launched in November 2025 as part of UNESCO's celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Nearly 150 submissions from 13 countries were reviewed by an international expert panel, with 40 selected for their innovative highlights and impact.

Spanning digital cultural industries, cultural heritage protection, and intangible cultural heritage innovation, the cases demonstrate how technologies such as VR, digital imaging, and immersive performance bridge cultures and advance SDGs. The initiative (call for cases) will promote global sharing through the forum, partnerships, a dedicated publication and other means, to turn these best practices into shared public knowledge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944856/Scene_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/can-digital-technologies-safeguard-cultural-diversity-40-global-cases-offer-the-answer-302727911.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.