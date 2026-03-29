Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Advances "Mandibular Repositioning" Solutions in the UK with Specialized Clinical Conference in London

Deepening Roots in the European Market

The London conference underscores Smartee's deepening commitment to the UK orthodontic sector. The company's regional infrastructure now features a dedicated European Orthodontic Clinical Support Center located in the UK, enabling faster response times, localized treatment planning, and closer collaboration with British dental institutions.

Supported by four global production bases-including state-of-the-art intelligent manufacturing facilities in China and Spain-Smartee is uniquely positioned to serve the UK market with a blend of global manufacturing scale and localized medical expertise.

"The UK is a market where clinical rigor meets a growing patient demand for aesthetic, minimally invasive solutions," said Mr. Garie Zhou, Director of International Business Development at Smartee. "The high level of engagement we saw at this conference confirms that UK orthodontists are actively seeking deeper, evidence-based dialogues on managing complex skeletal cases, rather than standard product presentations. We are here to support that clinical elevation."

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